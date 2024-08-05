Woman shot, carjacked in Pierce County while trying to sell marijuana: deputies

A woman was seriously injured in a carjacking and shooting in Spanaway on Sunday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded around 5:14 p.m. to a call from the 17700 block of 25th Ave E, where a woman had arrived at a residence with a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies learned that the suspects had fled in a vehicle.

Further investigation revealed that the injured woman and a friend had met a man near the Life Center Church on the 17600 block of 28th Ave E to sell him marijuana. The transaction took a violent turn when the man, who had entered the front seat of the vehicle, pistol-whipped the driver and shot the rear passenger.

The driver was subsequently forced out of her car and managed to shoot back at the suspect as he drove away in her vehicle.

The search for the stolen vehicle and the suspect is ongoing. The injured woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Sheriff's Department has not released a description of the suspect or the stolen vehicle at this time. They are asking anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigation.

No further details have been released.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

At least 4 people wounded in Seattle shooting early Monday

Once left for dead, WA woman completes charity motorcycle ride Sunday

Seattle’s Scarecrow Video holds fundraiser, needs $1.8 million to survive

Voter guide: What to know about the WA 2024 primary election

Where to drop off your ballot in Washington state

Dog attack at Bonney Lake, animal services asks for help

‘Safe System’ policy to end King County traffic deaths approved

DCYF loses court battle amid crisis, residents return to local facility

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.