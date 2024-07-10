Bodycam captures Seattle police arrest armed man on scooter

Seattle police arrested an armed man who fled from officers on a scooter last month, and it was all caught on body camera.

On June 15, officers were driving when they located a felony warrant suspect near Yale Avenue North in the South Lake Union neighborhood.

After multiple attempts to stop the man, who was on a scooter, they got out of their patrol cars and chased him on foot.

As the man tried to get away, he crashed his scooter and was taken into custody.

Seattle Police arrested an armed suspect fleeing on a scooter in South Lake Union on June 15. (Seattle Police Department)

Officers found a loaded gun, $800 in cash and fentanyl narcotics on him.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the King County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of narcotics and obstructing a public officer.

Detectives from the Seattle Police Department's gun violence reduction unit took over the investigation.

