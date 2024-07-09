Man with history of 33 arrest warrants goes on dangerous crime spree in WA

State prosecutors are advocating for a $200,000 bail for a defendant accused of a series of violent crimes following a pursuit by Black Diamond Police.

Details provided by law enforcement described a dramatic scene around 8 p.m. on July 3, beginning with the defendant, Beau Whitefield, allegedly operating a stolen pickup truck which led to a police chase. Despite running over a spike strip that punctured a tire, the suspect continued driving until King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) deputies, assisted by their aerial support unit, Guardian One, joined the pursuit, along with ground patrol units.

The chase took a dangerous turn when the pickup collided with a Toyota sedan. Following the collision, Whitefield is reported to have approached the victim and violently struck her car windows with an object she believed to be a baseball bat. According to court documents, the victim found herself cowering in fear as the glass of her vehicle shattered around her. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The continuation of the crime spree saw the suspect forcefully remove a 72-year-old man from his minivan near the UW Medical Facility. When the man took out his keys and the defendant threatened him with a hammer, the victim threw the keys and tripped the defendant as he retrieved them. But the assailant eventually succeeded in stealing the minivan and resuming his flight from police.

Deputies pursued the stolen minivan — driven recklessly and at excessive speeds — until successfully executing a PIT maneuver to end the chase.

The defendant's criminal history includes 33 warrants since 2009, according to police. In recent events, he is accused of attacking a senior citizen, committing auto theft, instilling terror in another driver and creating a danger to the public.

Given his record and the severity of recent allegations, authorities expressed concerns that he is a flight risk and likely to commit further violent crimes.

Whitefield is charged with first-degree robbery and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.

