Man arrested in Seattle after carjacking, pursuit, multiple crashes

A pursuit of a stolen and then carjacked vehicle led to multiple crashes and the arrest of two suspects, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began when Black Diamond Police attempted to stop the reported stolen vehicle, only for the driver to elude officers. King County Sheriff’s helicopter, Guardian 1, later spotted the vehicle in Covington.

King County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene where they discovered the vehicle had crashed into another at the intersection of SE 272 St. and 168 Ave. SE. Following the crash, the suspects are reported to have carjacked another vehicle using a "blunt object."

The helicopter tracked the carjacked vehicle heading westbound on Highway 18 from Covington. Deputies pursued the vehicle into Seattle, where it eventually crashed around 7th and S Rose Street. At the scene, a female passenger was detained and later released. The male driver was arrested and taken to Harborview Medical Center with injuries described as non life-threatening.

During the series of events, a King County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle was involved in an accident on I-5. However, no injuries from this incident were reported. Deputies said the stolen car is also believed to have collided with at least one other vehicle while fleeing from deputies.

No further details have been released.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

New website reveals license plates of Aurora Avenue visitors in Seattle

Suspect killed after firing shots at WA troopers on I-5

Hole forms on SR 529 in Everett after someone was tunneling underneath

Everett neighbors question woman’s actions after rash of porch package thefts

Marysville teen who lost foot in fireworks accident shares warning

NTSB releases early report on WA plane crash that killed former astronaut

Renton faces growing homelessness crisis amid environmental concerns

The 5 biggest potential headaches for 4th of July travelers in WA

Seattle's Ballard Bridge to close for projects starting in July

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.