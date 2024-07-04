Man shot and killed in Auburn, police investigating

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Auburn Wednesday night.

According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), just after 11 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of K St. NE and 18th St. NE.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. Officers performed life-saving measures on the victim, but he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating this incident as a homicide.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the APD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

New website reveals license plates of Aurora Avenue visitors in Seattle

Suspect killed after firing shots at WA troopers on I-5

Hole forms on SR 529 in Everett after someone was tunneling underneath

Everett neighbors question woman’s actions after rash of porch package thefts

Marysville teen who lost foot in fireworks accident shares warning

NTSB releases early report on WA plane crash that killed former astronaut

Renton faces growing homelessness crisis amid environmental concerns

The 5 biggest potential headaches for 4th of July travelers in WA

Seattle's Ballard Bridge to close for projects starting in July

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.