Interim SPD Chief explains why Auburn officer’s guilty verdict impacts all WA officers

Interim Seattle Police Chief Sue Rahr is calling the guilty verdict in an Auburn officer's murder trial an opportunity for a wake-up call.

Jeffrey Nelson became the first Washington officer to be found guilty of murder under Initiative 940. The initiative was approved by voters in 2018 and makes it easier to prosecute officers accused of wrongfully using deadly force.

Nelson shot and killed Jesse Sarey while attempting to arrest him for disorderly conduct in 2019. The 26-year-old was the third person Nelson killed while on duty in the past eight years.

"It’s a huge tragedy on many different levels, obviously it’s a huge tragedy for the young man who lost his life, we can’t lose sight of that, but I also think of the officer that was just convicted, it’s a huge life-changing event for him and all of his fellow police officers," Rahr said.

FOX 13 sat down with Rahr on Friday.

"To know the law has changed and that what used to be virtually impossible is now a possibility, and that is criminally charging a police officer, and I just think it gives the feeling of a higher level of responsibility for every action you take," Rahr said.

Rahr told FOX 13 that after the verdict came out, she emailed the Seattle Police Department.

"I wanted to reach out to the leaders in the Seattle Police Department and say we all need to do some self-reflection. Are we doing everything we can to make sure our officers don’t go down this road?" Rahr said. "I think the leaders need to look at one person who is going to prison, did the rest of us have some responsibility that we could have done it better?"

She adds, the verdict in the Nelson trial impacts every officer in the state.

"This case has demonstrated to the public that police officers don’t have unlimited authority and there is a limit to what they’re allowed to do, and I think for the community, I think some people feel assured that there is the ultimate accountability for police officers," Rahr said.

Nelson is scheduled to be sentenced on July 16th.

