Fire tears through former Eastlake Bar & Grill in Seattle

Fire tore through a vacant commercial building in Seattle's Eastlake neighborhood early Friday morning.

The Seattle Fire Department was called to the scene shortly before 1 a.m on July 5. Calls made to the Fire Alarm Center at 12:53 a.m. reported seeing smoke and flames erupting from the structure located on the 2900 block of Eastlake Ave. E. The building used to be Eastlake Bar & Grill.

Responding firefighters arrived quickly on the scene, where they observed flames shooting through the building's roof.

Due to intense flames and heavy smoke making entry hazardous, firefighters established a defensive stance, combating the fire from a distance. Despite the challenging conditions, crews managed to restrict the fire's spread.

Fire burned a vacant commercial building early Friday in Seattle's Eastlake neighborhood. (Seattle Fire Department)

By 2 a.m., the situation escalated as the building's roof began to collapse, adding to the thick smoke in the vicinity. An Alert Seattle message was released, advising Eastlake residents to keep windows and doors shut to avoid the smoke.

Officials reported no injuries related to the incident. Authorities have not yet determined the fire's cause, which is currently under investigation.

