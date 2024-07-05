Teen accused of deadly WA mall shooting released

article

The teenager suspected of a deadly shooting at Alderwood Mall on Wednesday has been released from custody, officials said Friday.

The Snohomish County Prosecutor's Office confirmed Friday that the 16-year-old suspect bonded out of jail. There is currently no future hearing scheduled, but prosecutors are reviewing this as of Friday afternoon.

A shelter in place order was issued at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood on Wednesday, after a fight broke out between two groups of teens, which led to a gun being pulled and shots fired. No one involved in the fight was hit by gunfire, but 13-year-old Jayda Woods-Johnson, who was nearby, was shot and critically injured.

Emergency crews took Woods-Johnson to the hospital for treatment, but despite their best efforts, the teenager died from her injuries.

The 16-year-old suspect was booked into Snohomish County Juvenile Court for murder, after his mother brought him down from Edmonds and had him turn himself in.

Related article

The family of Woods-Johnson issued a public statement on Friday:

"Our precious Jayda was a 13-year-old girl full of life who loved all things about it.

"She loved exploring new places, singing, dancing. She seemed to know every song and movie ever made. She loved her two little brothers and was her baby brother’s favorite person.

"A quiet Jayda was rare, as she was a firecracker that could light up any room she was in. Infected everyone around her with laughter and playfulness. She was the type of person to roll down a grassy hill and get everyone else to follow.

"While we are absolutely devastated and numb by this, we are grateful to Lynnwood Police for their diligence and commitment to finding justice for our daughter.

"However, we are sickened and even more troubled to learn yesterday how the court has failed to protect our daughter and any future victims.

"We are extremely disappointed and disgusted to learn the mall shooter, the 16 year old, responsible for murdering our daughter, is shockingly already out on bail back comfortable in his home.

"This is completely unreasonable and an example as to why this continues to occur too often in our country, our justice system isn’t taking a strong enough stand against those who are committing these senseless acts of violence.

"Thank you to the community for the outpouring of kind messages toward us and Jayda, we also appreciate the privacy as we navigate this nightmare."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE:

Arrest warrant issued for Seattle's notorious Belltown Hellcat driver

Teen killed in Alderwood Mall shooting, Lynnwood PD investigating

6 injured after Oak Harbor, WA carnival ride tips over

Cat stolen from Puyallup PetSmart: ‘What are they going to do with my cat?’

Pierce County Council member opposes Pride flag display in meeting room

Before the wrecking ball, music lives on in West Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.