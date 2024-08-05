Woman killed in I-5 hit-and-run crash, WA troopers seek public's help

A woman was killed in Seattle early Sunday morning after she was hit by two vehicles on I-5.

Just before 1 a.m. on August 4, law enforcement officials say a woman entered northbound I-5 at S Albro Place near Boeing Field.

The woman was hit twice, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).

She was first hit by a vehicle in the third lane, then by a second vehicle that fled the scene heading northbound.

It's believed the second vehicle was possibly a semi-truck. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

WSP is asking anyone with information on the driver or vehicle involved to contact Detective Sergeev at Ivan.Sergeev@wsp.wa.gov.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

At least 4 people wounded in Seattle shooting early Monday

Once left for dead, WA woman completes charity motorcycle ride Sunday

Seattle’s Scarecrow Video holds fundraiser, needs $1.8 million to survive

Voter guide: What to know about the WA 2024 primary election

Where to drop off your ballot in Washington state

Dog attack at Bonney Lake, animal services asks for help

‘Safe System’ policy to end King County traffic deaths approved

DCYF loses court battle amid crisis, residents return to local facility

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.