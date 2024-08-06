Body found near Seattle's Seward Park, police investigating

Police are investigating after a body was found near a lakeside dock in Seattle's Seward Park neighborhood on Tuesday.

According to authorities, a person called 911 to report a body on their property near the dock.

Police and fire officials recovered the body, who they identify as an Asian man in his 30s or 40s. Investigators note there are no signs of trauma.

Authorities say there is currently no criminal investigation of this case, and are still working to determine what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.