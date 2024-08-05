Pierce County deputies disrupt international cockfighting ring in Buckley, WA

Editor's note: The following article delves into the sensitive and distressing topic of cockfighting and animal cruelty.

Pierce County deputies, alongside other agencies, have broken up part of a massive animal fighting ring in Buckley, uncovering about 150 roosters and weapons at the site. Investigators believe this operation is only a fraction of a larger, international crime ring.

Video obtained by FOX 13 Seattle provides a glimpse into the mistreatment these animals endured. The footage, shot at the scene, shows roosters locked in individual cages, many of them mutilated to enhance their fighting abilities.

"They had both their combs and wattles cut off. The reason for that is that they bleed a lot, and if you cut them off when they are fighting they are less likely to be seriously injured or bleed out," said Sgt. Darren Moss of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

The investigation revealed that the Buckley location was used to train these birds for fighting, with the intent to ship them out of the country for substantial financial gain.

"It seems like this property is solely used to raise and breed these chickens so that they can fight them," Moss explained. The evidence included a fighting pit but no spectator area, leading deputies to believe this operation focused on breeding and training the birds before sending them to fight elsewhere.

In addition to the birds, deputies found illegal prescription drugs and weapons, including knives used in the bloody bird battles. "Everything we’re looking at could potentially be more charges for the suspect," Moss said, indicating the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities were tipped off to the location after spotting A-frame structures commonly associated with cockfighting dens. During the raid, the property owner was not found, and no arrests have been made yet.

Investigators suspect the operation has international connections, with evidence suggesting the birds were being sent to Mexico to participate in fights there.

"We found evidence that they are raising these chickens here, and they're sending them to Mexico to have them fight down there," Moss said.

In this situation, all but one of the birds were saved, thanks to the assistance of two local animal shelters.

