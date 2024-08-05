article

Woodland Park Zoo workers say they are making preparations to ensure animal safety in the event of a strike.

In a Monday statement from Teamsters 117, Shop Steward Janel Kempf calls a strike "an absolute last resort," saying it is a decision none of them take lightly but that the zoo leadership keeps pushing them in that direction.

The Coalition of Unions has now been in negotiations with Woodland Park Zoo for 10 months. Teamsters say frustrations are high with the zoo's inability to reattain experienced workers.

"We are hemorrhaging critical animal care experience which directly affects the standard of care we can provide for our animals," said Allison Cloud, an animal keeper and member of Teamsters 117. "The Zoo is forcing us to choose between our livelihoods and our animals, a heartbreaking decision no zookeeper ever wants to make."

The union statement from August 5 points out concerns related to the potential loss of accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) due to "low wages, the skyrocketing cost of healthcare, low morale, and high turnover." Union leaders say this would lead to animal transfers to other accredited facilities.

"Woodland Park Zoo cannot maintain AZA accreditation without us," said Joe Gallenbach, an Exhibit Technician with IATSE Local 15. "The loss of AZA accreditation would demonstrate catastrophic mismanagement on the part of the Woodland Park Zoological Society."

There is one last bargaining session on the union's calendar, coming up this Friday on August 9, discussions here will be consequential, with union leaders saying "direct, concerted action" will be their next move without an acceptable proposal on the table.

