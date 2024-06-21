Seattle Police investigate shooting near Seward Park

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Seward Park on Friday morning.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) reported that the incident took place in the 5800 block of Lake Washington Blvd. S, close to the Seward Park entrance.

Officers at the scene collected evidence, including multiple 9mm shell casings.

There were no reported injuries, and the suspects, who fled the scene in a vehicle, have yet to be located.

The SPD's Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.