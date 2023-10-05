‘He was stabbing tire after tire': Neighbors in Seattle’s Seward Park dealing with serial tire slasher

Neighbors in Seward Park are still assessing the monetary damage caused by a serial tire slasher. According to reports, dozens of people woke up on Monday to find their vehicles with slashed tires.

"It’s upsetting," said one victim who asked not to be identified. "He had a sharp object and came up my driveway and punctured three of my tires."

The widespread vandalism occurred Sunday night and early Monday morning, according to neighbors.

Surveillance video, shared with FOX 13 and posted on the social media app Nextdoor, shows a person stabbing tires with some sort of object.

"He was just walking from one side of the street to the other side of the street – just stabbing tire after tire," said Bekki Kimborough, who lives in the area and is a community advocate.

"We just had a neighborhood meeting, talking about safety issues and then this happens," she said.

To track the tire slasher’s movements, neighbor Michael Giarlo launched an interactive map.

"I was just trying to connect the dots," said Giarlo. "I was trying to figure out if this was one guy or if this was a group of people."

Since the map was launched, more than 50 people have logged their location.

"We’re hearing from people all over the area," he said. "Look at the map, there’s a very clear line you can draw that paints a picture of his movements."

Giarlo has shared the collected date with Seattle Police.

"Hopefully they can use this, along with the videos we’ve shared, to find the person responsible."

Seattle Police confirms it is investigating a series of car vandalism in the area. No word on any arrests or suspect description.

Anyone who has been a victim is encouraged to file an online report with the department.