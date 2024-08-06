Sumner police investigate car explosion, incendiary device suspected

Police are investigating a car explosion in Sumner on Tuesday, and authorities believe it was set off by some sort of incendiary device.

The Sumner Police Department (SPD) sent out the initial alert on social media just before 9 a.m.

At around 4:36 a.m., officers received reports of an explosion in a residential neighborhood near the corner of Elm St. E and 152nd Ave. Ct. E.

When officers and firefighters arrived, they found a car that had been damaged by an "unknown incendiary device."

The SPD said they have not identified any suspects yet. There is no ongoing threat at this time.

FOX 13 crews arrived at the scene and spoke to the homeowner, who claimed his child may have been targeted due to alleged gang ties.

The homeowner said the car lifted off the ground during the explosion. The roof of the car blew off and the driver’s side window blew out and landed on his neighbor’s car.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the SPD Tip Line at 253-299-5678.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.