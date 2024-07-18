Scammers pose as WA animal officers, threaten pets for payment

Police are warning of a new scam where fraudsters impersonate animal control officers, claim to have found missing pets, and demand payment from owners or else their animals will be killed.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the Sumner Police Department (SPD) described these actions as 'a new low.'

The Sumner Police Department posted on social media about a scam alert on Wednesday: "Scammers are impersonating Metro staff/animal control officers, targeting pet owners. This is a new low. They claim to have the owner’s missing pet but demand payme Expand

The SPD is cautioning the public that its officers would never threaten pets or their owners for payment.

Authorities emphasize that even if owners are fined, that process is structured and does not involve threats made via text or phone call.

Anyone encountering this scam is urged to immediately hang up. If you are skeptical about the legitimacy of a call or if your pet is missing, the SPD encourages you to directly contact them at 253-299-PETS.

There are no fees charged for verifying information about missing pets.

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

Kent PD: 11-year-old girls thwart kidnapping attempt of young child

1 in custody after Seattle tiny home village fire

Washington tribes to relocate villages with millions from landmark climate law

Kent community mourns 13-year-old boy shot, killed at Turnkey Park, shooter remains at large

Seattle Police officer caught laughing, joking about woman's death fired

WA mayor suggests Trump faked own assassination attempt: ‘We will never know if it was staged’

Teens in car intentionally strike boy riding bike in Bellevue

Grandmother shot at ATM outraged that suspect is free

Seattle Aquarium's new Ocean Pavilion to open Aug. 29

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.