Kent PD: 11-year-old girls thwart kidnapping attempt of young child

Three brave 11-year-old girls stopped a man from kidnapping a six-year-old girl in Kent, according to police.

Several officers were called to an apartment complex in Kent's East Hill neighborhood at 8:18 p.m. on Tuesday. They had received a 911 call about an attempted kidnapping at an apartment on Kent Kangley Road.

According to police, an ice cream truck had rolled up to the apartment complex, drawing many kids out into the parking lot.

Three 11-year-olds were walking up when they noticed their neighbor, a six-year-old girl, being held by an older man. They saw the girl's young brother call to her to come to him, but she could not get away from the man, who was holding her wrist. She appeared to be afraid.

The girls then walked to him and told him to let her go, then followed him as he tried to walk away with the child. They took out their phones and started recording him and asking if he knew the girl. Police say the 40-year-old suspect picked the little girl up and tried to "speed walk" away, but the girls kept following him and pestering him.

Eventually, police say he put the child down and ran. The preteens took the girl to safety, and her parents confirmed the man was a stranger.

They provided a detailed description of the man to police, who quickly tracked him down and arrested him.

The 40-year-old Kent man was booked into King County Jail for kidnapping.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is urged to contact KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov or call 253-856-5808 and leave your information. Refer to Kent PD case #24-9823.

