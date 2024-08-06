Close race between Pierce County Sheriff candidates

Some candidates for Pierce County Sheriff are in a close race in the Washington primary election, with second place leading by less than a thousand votes.

As of 9 p.m., here's who is leading the race for Pierce County Sheriff:

Keith Swank - 25.8% (27,281)

Patti Jackson - 23.43% - (24,769)

Cyndie Fajardo - 22.62% (23,921)

Craig Gocha - 15.89% (16,804)

Darin G. Harris - 8.26% (8,737)

Mike Csapo - 3.68% (3,889)

Currently, Swank and Jackson lead the race, though Fajardo is only behind Jackson by 848 votes.

The Pierce County Auditor is reporting a 20.45% voter turnout with just 20,000 ballots left to count. The next round of ballots is expected to be counted by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

More primary election results

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

How every WA county voted for governor in the 2024 August primary election

WA gubernatorial candidates Ferguson, Reichert lead primary

Tim Walz picked as Kamala Harris’ running mate

WA among multiple states calling on Elon Musk to crack down on election misinformation