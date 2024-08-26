The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is making sure travelers anticipate higher-than-usual traffic across Washington state’s roadways this Labor Day weekend.

WSDOT compiled several charts and guides to help drivers plan for congestion on major routes throughout the state. These charts, based on historical data, show the typical hourly traffic volumes in previous years.

A guide to show you when traffic will be the busiest, day-by-day, hour-by-hour, in Washington state over Labor Day weekend and when the best times to travel will be.

All times marked in green indicate light traffic on the roadways; yellow indicates moderate to heavy traffic. WSDOT says that even the slightest incident could cause significant backups during times marked in red.

If you’re planning to hit the Washington roads this three-day weekend, keep reading to see Labor Day weekend traffic predictions on I-5 between Lacey and Tacoma, on I-5 between Bellingham and Canada, on I-90 between North Bend and Cle Elum and on US-2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass.

What are the best times to travel north on I-5 over Labor Day weekend?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to travel on I-5 from Lacey to Tacoma, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts over the holiday weekend. To view southbound traffic maps, please visit this link.

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound I-5 on Thursday, Aug. 29

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Thursday will likely happen between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate before 6 a.m., and between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth after 10 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Thursday will likely happen between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate before 6 a.m., and between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth after 10 p.m. (Photo: WSDOT)

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound I-5 on Friday, Aug. 30

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Friday will likely happen between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., and between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Traffic is expected to be light before 5 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the traffic on Friday will likely happen between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 5 a.m. - 9 a.m., and between 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Traffic is expected to be light before 5 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound I-5 on Saturday, Aug. 31

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Saturday will likely happen between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., and between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Traffic is expected to be light before 7 a.m. and after 11 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Saturday will likely happen between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 7 a.m.-9 a.m., and between 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Traffic is expected to be light before 7 a.m. and after 11 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound I-5 on Sunday, Sept. 1

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Sunday will likely happen between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and between 8 pm. and 11 p.m. Traffic is expected to be light before 8 a.m. and after 11 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Sunday will likely happen between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m.-10 a.m., and between 8 pm.-11 p.m. Traffic is expected to be light before 8 a.m. and after 11 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound I-5 on Monday, Sept. 2

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Monday will likely happen between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m.and 10 a.m., and between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The best time to drive would be anytime before 8 a.m. and anytime after 10 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Monday will likely happen between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m.-10 a.m., and between 7 p.m.-10 p.m. The best time to drive would be anytime before 8 a.m. and anytime a Expand

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound I-5 on Tuesday, Sept. 3

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Tuesday will likely be anytime between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate at 4 a.m., and between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. The best time to drive is anytime after 9 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Tuesday will likely be anytime between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be 4 a.m., and between 6 p.m.-9 p.m. The best time to drive is anytime after 9 p.m.(Photo: WSDOT)

What are the best times to travel south on I-5 over Labor Day weekend?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to travel on I-5 from Tacoma to Lacey, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts over the holiday weekend. Here are WSDOT's Labor Day travel predictions for Aug. 29 through Sept. 3:

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound I-5 on Thursday, Aug. 29

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Thursday will likely be anytime between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate at 6 a.m. and between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 6 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Thursday will likely be anytime between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate at 6 a.m. and between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 6 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound I-5 on Friday, Aug. 30

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Friday will likely happen between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate at 6 a.m., and between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Traffic is expected to be light before 6 a.m. and after 11 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Friday will likely happen between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate at 6 a.m., and between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Traffic is expected to be light before 6 a.m. and after 11 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound I-5 on Saturday, Aug. 31

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Saturday will likely happen between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate at 7 a.m., and between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Traffic is expected to be light before 7 a.m. and anytime after 10 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Saturday will likely happen between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate at 7 a.m., and between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Traffic is expected to be light before 7 a.m. and anytime after 10 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound I-5 on Sunday, Sept. 1

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Sunday will likely happen between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Sunday will likely happen between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m.-10 a.m., and between 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound I-5 on Monday, Sept. 2

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Monday will likely happen between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., and between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Traffic is expected to be light before 8 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Monday will likely happen between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m.-11 a.m., and between 3 p.m.-9 p.m. Traffic is expected to be light before 8 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound I-5 on Tuesday, Sept. 3

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Tuesday will likely happen between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate at 6 a.m., and between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Traffic is expected to be light before 6 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Tuesday will likely happen between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate at 6 a.m., and between 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Traffic is expected to be light before 6 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

Back to the top of the page.

What are the best times to travel east on I-90 over Labor Day weekend?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to travel on I-90, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts over the holiday weekend. To view westbound traffic maps, please visit this link.

I-90 travel times predicted for eastbound I-90 on Thursday, Aug. 29

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be moderate for most of the day on Thursday. The best time to drive would be any time before 9 a.m. and any time after 8 p.m.

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be moderate for most of the day on Thursday. The best time to drive would be any time before 9 a.m. and any time after 8 p.m.

I-90 travel times predicted for eastbound I-90 on Friday, Aug. 30

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Friday will likely happen between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Traffic is expected to be light anytime before 8 a.m. and anytime after 9 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Friday will likely happen between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m.-10 a.m., and between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Traffic is expected to be light anytime before 8 a.m. and anytim Expand

I-90 travel times predicted for eastbound I-90 on Saturday, Aug. 31

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Saturday will likely happen between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., and between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Traffic is expected to be light anytime before 7 a.m. and anytime after 6 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Saturday will likely happen between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 7 a.m. - 9 a.m., and between 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Traffic is expected to be light anytime before 7 a.m. and anytim Expand

I-90 travel times predicted for eastbound I-90 on Sunday, Sept. 1

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be moderate for most of the day on Sunday. The best times to drive would be any time before 9 a.m. and any time after 5 p.m.

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be moderate for most of the day on Sunday. The best times to drive would be any time before 9 a.m. and any time after 5 p.m.

I-90 travel times predicted for eastbound I-90 on Monday, Sept. 2

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be moderate for most of the day on Monday. The best times to drive would be any time before 9 a.m. and any time after 5 p.m.

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be moderate for most of the day on Monday. The best times to drive would be any time before 9 a.m. and any time after 5 p.m.

I-90 travel times predicted for eastbound I-90 on Tuesday, Sept. 3

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be moderate for most of the day on Tuesday. The best times to drive would be any time before 9 a.m. and any time after 5 p.m.

What are the best times to travel west on I-90 over Labor Day weekend?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to travel on I-90, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts over the holiday weekend. Here are WSDOT's Labor Day travel predictions for Aug. 29 through Sept. 3:

I-90 travel times predicted for westbound I-90 on Thursday, Aug. 29

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be moderate for most of the day on Thursday. The best times to drive would be any time before 11 a.m. and any time after 6 p.m.

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be moderate for most of the day on Thursday. The best times to drive would be any time before 11 a.m. and any time after 6 p.m.

I-90 travel times predicted for westbound I-90 on Friday, Aug. 30

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be moderate for most of the day on Friday. The best times to drive would be any time before 10 a.m. and any time after 8 p.m.

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be moderate for most of the day on Friday. The best times to drive would be any time before 10 a.m. and any time after 8 p.m.

I-90 travel times predicted for westbound I-90 on Saturday, Aug. 31

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be moderate for most of the day on Saturday. The best times to drive would be any time before 9 a.m. and any time after 8 p.m.

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be moderate for most of the day on Saturday. The best times to drive would be any time before 9 a.m. and any time after 8 p.m.

I-90 travel times predicted for westbound I-90 on Sunday, Sept. 1

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Sunday will likely happen between noon and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 9 a.m. and noon, and between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Traffic is expected to be light any time before 9 a.m. and any time after 10 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Sunday will likely happen between noon and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 9 a.m.-12 p.m., and between 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Traffic is expected to be light any time before 9 a.m. and any time Expand

I-90 travel times predicted for westbound I-90 on Monday, Sept. 2

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Monday will likely happen between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate at 8 a.m., and between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Traffic is predicted to be light any time before 8 a.m., and any time after 10 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Monday will likely happen between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate at 8 a.m., and between 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Traffic is predicted to be light any time before 8 a.m., and any time after 10 p. Expand

I-90 travel times predicted for westbound I-90 on Tuesday, Sept. 3

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be moderate for most of the day on Tuesday. The best times to drive would be any time before 9 a.m., and any time after 6 p.m.

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be moderate for most of the day on Tuesday. The best times to drive would be any time before 9 a.m., and any time after 6 p.m.

Back to the top of the page.

What are the best times to travel east on US-2 over Labor Day weekend?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to travel east on US-2, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts over the holiday weekend. To view westbound traffic maps, please visit this link.

US-2 travel times predicted for eastbound US-2 on Thursday, Aug. 29

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be moderate for most of the day on Thursday. The best times to drive would be any time before 10 a.m. and any time after 8 p.m.

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be moderate for most of the day on Thursday. The best times to drive would be any time before 10 a.m. and any time after 8 p.m.

US-2 travel times predicted for eastbound US-2 on Friday, Aug. 30

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Friday will likely happen between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., and between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Traffic is predicted to be light any time before 8 a.m. and any time after 9 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Friday will likely happen between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m. - 11 a.m., and between 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Traffic is predicted to be light any time before 8 a.m. and any Expand

US-2 travel times predicted for eastbound US-2 on Saturday, Aug. 31

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Saturday will likely happen between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., and between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The best times to drive would be any time before 7 a.m. and any time after 5 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Saturday will likely happen between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 7 a.m. - 9 a.m., and between 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. The best times to drive would be any time before 7 a.m. and any Expand

US-2 travel times predicted for eastbound US-2 on Sunday, Sept. 1

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be moderate for most of the day on Sunday. The worst traffic is expected in the 11 a.m. hour. Congestion is predicted to be moderate between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and between noon and 3 p.m. The best times to drive would be any time before 9 a.m. and any time after 3 p.m.

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be moderate for most of the day on Sunday. The worst traffic is expected in the 11 a.m. hour. Congestion is predicted to be moderate between 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., and between noon and 3 p.m. The best times to dr Expand

US-2 travel times predicted for eastbound US-2 on Monday, Sept. 2

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be moderate for most of the day on Monday. The best times to travel would be any time before 9 a.m. and any time after 3 p.m.

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be moderate for most of the day on Monday. The best times to travel would be any time before 9 a.m. and any time after 3 p.m.

US-2 travel times predicted for eastbound US-2 on Tuesday. Sept. 3

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be light for most of the day on Tuesday. Moderate to heavy traffic is predicted for the 11 a.m. hour.

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be light for most of the day on Tuesday. Moderate to heavy traffic is predicted for the 11 a.m. hour.

What are the best times to travel west on US-2 over Labor Day weekend?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to travel west on US-2, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts over the holiday weekend. Here are WSDOT's Labor Day travel predictions for Aug. 29 through Sept. 3:

US-2 travel times predicted for westbound US-2 on Thursday, Aug. 29

According to WSDOT, traffic is predicted to be light all day on Thursday.

According to WSDOT, traffic is predicted to be light all day on Thursday.

US-2 travel times predicted for westbound US-2 on Friday, Aug. 30

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be moderate for most of the day on Friday. The best times to drive would be any time before 1 p.m. and any time after 6 p.m.

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be moderate for most of the day on Friday. The best times to drive would be any time before 1 p.m. and any time after 6 p.m.

US-2 travel times predicted for westbound US-2 on Saturday, Aug. 31

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be moderate for most of the day on Saturday. The best times to drive would be any time before 1 p.m. and any time after 8 p.m.

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be moderate for most of the day on Saturday. The best times to drive would be any time before 1 p.m. and any time after 8 p.m.

US-2 travel times predicted for westbound US-2 on Sunday, Sept. 1

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic usually happens between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. The best times to drive would be any time before 10 a.m. and any time after 9 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic usually happens between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., and between 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. The best times to drive would be any time before 10 a.m. and any time after 9 Expand

US-2 travel times predicted for westbound US-2 on Monday, Sept. 2

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Monday will likely happen between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate at 8 a.m., and between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. The best times to drive would be any time before 8 a.m. and any time after 9 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Monday will likely happen between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate at 8 a.m., and between 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. The best times to drive would be any time before 8 a.m. and any time after 9 p.m Expand

US-2 travel times predicted for westbound US-2 on Tuesday. Sept. 3

According to WSDOT, traffic is predicted to be moderate for most of the day on Tuesday. The best times to drive would be any time before 10 a.m. and any time after 5 p.m.

According to WSDOT, traffic is predicted to be moderate for most of the day on Tuesday. The best times to drive would be any time before 10 a.m. and any time after 5 p.m.

Back to the top of the page.

What are the best times to travel north on I-5 to Canada over Labor Day weekend?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to travel north on I-5 to Canada, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts over the holiday weekend. To view southbound traffic maps, please visit this link.

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound traffic on I-5 toward Canada on Thursday, Aug. 29

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Thursday will likely happen between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., and between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The best times to drive would be any time before 7 a.m. and any time after 10 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Thursday will likely happen between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., and between 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. The best times to drive would be any time before 7 a.m. and any Expand

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound traffic on I-5 toward Canada on Friday, Aug. 30

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Friday will likely happen between 11 p.m. and 8 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., and between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. The best times to drive would be any time before 7 a.m. and any time after 10 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Friday will likely happen between 11 p.m. and 8 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., and between 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. The best times to drive would be any time before 7 a.m. and any Expand

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound traffic on I-5 toward Canada on Saturday, Aug. 31

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Saturday will likely happen between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. The best times to drive would be any time before 8 a.m. and any time after 11 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Saturday will likely happen between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m. - 10 a.m., and between 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. The best times to drive would be any time before 8 a.m. and a Expand

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound traffic on I-5 toward Canada on Sunday, Sept. 1

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Sunday will likely happen between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The best times to drive would be any time before 9 a.m. and any time after 10 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Sunday will likely happen between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., and between 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. The best times to drive would be any time before 9 a.m. and any Expand

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound traffic on I-5 toward Canada on Monday, Sept. 2

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Monday will likely happen between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is predicted to be moderate between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. The best times to drive would be any time before 10 a.m. and any time after 10 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Monday will likely happen between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is predicted to be moderate between 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., and between 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. The best times to drive would be any time before 10 a.m. and an Expand

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound traffic on I-5 toward Canada on Tuesday. Sept. 3

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Tuesday will likely happen between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., and between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. The best times to drive would be any time before 7 a.m. and any time after 9 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Tuesday will likely happen between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., and between 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. The best times to drive would be any time before 7 a.m. and any t Expand

What are the best times to travel south on I-5 from Canada over Labor Day weekend?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to travel south on I-5 from Canada, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts over the holiday weekend. Here are WSDOT's Labor Day travel predictions for Aug. 29 through Sept. 3:

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound traffic on I-5 from Canada on Thursday, Aug. 29

According to WSDOT, traffic is predicted to be moderate for most of the day on Thursday. The worst traffic is expected to be in the 3 p.m. hour. Congestion is predicted to be moderate between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m., and between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The best times to drive would be any time before 6 a.m. and any time after 8 p.m.

According to WSDOT, traffic is predicted to be moderate for most of the day on Thursday. The worst traffic is expected to be in the 3 p.m. hour. Congestion is predicted to be moderate between 6 a.m. - 3 p.m., and between 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. The best time Expand

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound traffic on I-5 from Canada on Friday, Aug. 30

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Friday will likely happen between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 6 a.m. and 8 am., and between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. The best times to drive would be any time before 6 a.m. and any time after 9 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Friday will likely happen between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 6 a.m. - 8 am., and between 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. The best times to drive would be any time before 6 a.m. and any tim Expand

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound traffic on I-5 from Canada on Saturday, Aug. 31

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Saturday will likely happen between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., and during the 3 p.m. hour. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. The best times to drive would be any time before 7 a.m. and any time after 10 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Saturday will likely happen between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., and during the 3 p.m. hour. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 7 a.m. - 9 a.m., between 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., and between 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. The best Expand

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound traffic on I-5 from Canada on Sunday, Sept. 1

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Sunday will likely happen between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Congestion is expected between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. The best times to drive would be any time before 8 a.m. and any time after 9 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Sunday will likely happen between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Congestion is expected between 8 a.m. - 10 a.m., and between 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. The best times to drive would be any time before 8 a.m. and any time after 9 p. Expand

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound traffic on I-5 from Canada on Monday, Sept. 2

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic will likely happen between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. The best times to drive would be any time before 8 a.m. and any time after 9 p.m.

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic will likely happen between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m. - 10 a.m., and between 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. The best times to drive would be any time before 8 a.m. and any time after Expand

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound traffic on I-5 from Canada on Tuesday. Sept. 3

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be moderate for most of the day on Tuesday. The worst traffic will likely occur in the 8 a.m. hour, the 11 a.m. hour and the 3 p.m. hour. The best times to drive would be any time before 6 a.m. and any time after 7 p.m.

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be moderate for most of the day on Tuesday. The worst traffic will likely occur in the 8 a.m. hour, the 11 a.m. hour and the 3 p.m. hour. The best times to drive would be any time before 6 a.m. and any time Expand

Back to the top of the page.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

DNA cracks 1980 rape and murder of Boeing worker in Kent

'Extensive damage' at Kitsap County construction site to cost millions

Neighbor describes previous encounter with suspect accused of assault

Horrific case of juvenile crime caught on camera in West Seattle

Exclusive: WA DCYF head responds to calls to step down after Green Hill School failures

Commentary: Servais firing the latest head-shaking example of Dipoto's communication issues

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.