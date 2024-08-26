Washington’s Lottery is urging players to check their tickets as a $10,000 Match 4 prize purchased in Everett is set to expire soon. The winning ticket was bought at the Safeway located at 4128 Rucker Ave. on March 7 and will expire on Sept. 3 if unclaimed.

In addition to the Everett prize, there are currently 27 unclaimed lottery prizes valued at $10,000 or more, totaling over $1.36 million. Among these is a $1 million Powerball prize from a ticket purchased in Lynden.

Players are encouraged to review their tickets and claim any winnings at a Washington Lottery regional office before 5 p.m. on the expiration date.

According to Washington’s Lottery, winning players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize. For Scratch tickets, the 180-day period starts from the last day of ticket sales. Unclaimed prizes are placed into a reserve account and any surplus is transferred each June to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA), which funds educational programs across the state.

From July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, WOPA received $199.9 million from the Lottery, with $139.1 million supporting the Washington College Grant. The grant helped over 29,000 college students and apprentices statewide last year. Additional funds also contribute to programs like College Bound, which helps eligible students pursue higher education.

Washington’s Lottery has regional offices in Everett, Federal Way, Olympia, Spokane, Tri-Cities and Vancouver. The offices are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for prize claims. Winners of $100,000 or more are advised to schedule an appointment at the nearest Lottery office for a secure in-person claim.

For a full list of unclaimed prizes or more information, visit walottery.com.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Goodwill to close 2 Seattle locations due to rising safety, theft concerns

WA Fish & Wildlife warns of 'catastrophe' after finding invasive mussel

Why abandoned boats are a big, expensive problem in WA

'Extensive damage' at Kitsap County construction site to cost millions

From Piniella to Wilson: A brief history of Seattle Mariners' managers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.