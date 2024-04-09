Seattle caregiver wins $50,000 Powerball prize

A full-time caregiver living in Seattle had herself an exciting day after she scanned a Powerball ticket and the words "See Lottery Office" appeared on the machine’s screen.

According to Washington’s Lottery Press Room, the winner stopped at the Lottery Vending Machine at a Fred Meyer in Greenwood last week and purchased three Powerball tickets using Quick Pick. She stashed them in her coat pocket but didn’t check on them until a few days later.

She has been working as a full-time caregiver, ensuring the health and safety of her patients seven days a week for the last two years.

After coming back to the same store to buy some groceries, she checked her tickets and discovered one of her tickets was worth $50,000.

She told the lottery office that the first person she told was one of her clients. Shortly after, she called her mom and sisters who live in Mexico.

The winner says she plans on using the money to pay off her business, continue to help her family in Mexico and donate to animal welfare organizations.

