Daniel Gabriel is now reported as a missing person. North Cascades National Park rangers are asking for the public's help in their search.

The 42-year-old hiker was scheduled to return from his trip climbing Mount Shuksan on Friday.

He is described as a white man, 6'2", and 225 pounds.

Anyone with information, or was traveling the areas listed below between August 19-25, is urged to contact NPS Tip Line at 888-653-0009 or submit a tip to the NPS portal online.

Price Cross-country zone

Upper Curtis Glacier

Sulphide Glacier

Shuksan Summit Pyramid

Rangers say information from other hikers and visitors is often very helpful in their missing person investigations.

Daniel set off on Monday, August 23, with plans to use the Fisher Chimneys route up the mountain in North Cascades National Park.

