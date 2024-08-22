North Cascades Highway reopens after mudslide closure

The North Cascades Highway, or State Route 20, reopened on Thursday after a mudslide closed the roadway for over a week.

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced that crews have cleared 7,000 tons of mud and debris that covered about 100 feet of SR 20.

The highway initially closed on August 12 between Granite Creek and the Easy Pass trailhead after rainfall triggered a mudslide near an active wildfire.

A portion of the North Cascades Highway was already closed due to the Easy Fire, which is still burning near the highway. The fire is about 2,130 acres and 36% contained.

While SR 20 is back open, drivers will need to slow down to 35 mph near Rainy Pass due to fire crews still working in the area.

The mudslide cleanup was expected to only take a few days at first, but worse-than-expected conditions caused an extended road closure.

WSDOT thanked the hardworking crew that helped clear the mud and debris.

