Rollover crash blocks NB I-5 in SeaTac; driver in custody

Troopers are investigating a rollover crash Thursday morning that blocked all lanes of northbound I-5 in SeaTac.

At about 3 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation warned commuters that a major crash closed all lanes at South 188th Street, and that lanes may be blocked during the morning commute.

It's not known when the roadway will reopen, but drivers are advised to take alternate routes and allow for extra time. Traffic is being diverted off South 200th Street.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said the crash involved two vehicles, and the causing driver struck the other vehicle from behind at a high rate of speed.

A passenger in one of the vehicles was ejected, and the driver in one of the vehicles was taken into custody for vehicular assault because of suspected impairment.

The injured passenger's condition is not known.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

