More than 100 roosters need homes after cockfighting bust in WA

In the wake of a Pierce County cockfighting bust,130 roosters are now in need of new homes. The roosters were part of a major cockfighting operation dismantled by Pierce County authorities.

Following their rescue, the birds are now under the care of Heartwood Haven. Due to the high number of roosters and the ongoing nature of cockfighting cases, the need for adopters is urgent.

Earlier this year, FOX 13's investigative team helped uncover the harsh reality of cockfighting rings in Washington state. This investigation led to the discovery of 64 roosters who were shot and killed by authorities from the Yakima Sherriff's Office.

Heartwood Haven has been a fundamental piece in helping get these roosters to safe homes. The recent rise in cockfighting busts has made it difficult for the non-profit organization to care for these animals long term.

Heartwood Haven is asking people who have the capacity to provide a safe and caring home for one or more of these roosters to fill out an adoption application.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Neighbors cry foul over Tacoma ‘party house’ owned by former NFL player

Invasive species detected at Renton pet store, alert issued in WA

Plumber 'picked up bat' to stop Seattle carjacking suspect accused of killing dog-walker

Exclusive: WA DCYF head responds to calls to step down after Green Hill School failures

Weekend road closures could spell 'triple trouble' for Seattle drivers

Second wildfire sparks near Chelan, WA as Pioneer Fire rages on

'This can’t be happening': Father of 18-year-old murdered in Skagit County shares story

Marysville School District addressing budget after state's most 'alarming audit' in 17 years

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.