Travel expert Rick Steves reveals cancer diagnosis, plans surgery in fall

Travel expert and guidebook author Rick Steves announced on social media that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and is scheduled for surgery this fall.

The 68-year-old Edmonds resident shared the news on his X account , noting that scans have shown no sign of the cancer spreading and that his prognosis is positive.

"If you’re going to get cancer, this is a good kind to get," Steves wrote, expressing confidence in his treatment plan and optimism about his recovery. Despite the diagnosis, Steves remains active and plans to film two new television shows in France over the next three weeks before returning home to Edmonds by mid-September. His surgery is expected to take place in late September, followed by a recovery period of about a month.

Steves highlighted his trust in his medical team, including specialists at Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.

"I have great trust in my doctor and in Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center," he said, emphasizing his gratitude for the support of friends, loved ones, and his strong faith.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Rick Steves, in Bruges, Belgium: He spends July and August north of the Alps. (Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The longtime host of the popular PBS series "Rick Steves’ Europe" took a characteristically positive approach to the news, describing his outlook as similar to preparing for an important journey. "I feel good about my positive attitude," he said, noting that he expects to gain new insights and a deeper appreciation for life throughout this experience.

Steves, a well-known advocate for accessible and affordable travel, has built a thriving business over the past several decades, empowering millions of Americans to explore Europe. In addition to his TV show and guidebook series, he runs a successful small-group tour program and is involved in various advocacy efforts, including serving as the chair of the NORML board, supporting the legalization of marijuana.

As he prepares for surgery, Steves remains focused on his work and is optimistic about returning to his regular activities. "I’m looking forward to many more years of happy travels, exciting collaborations, and beautiful friendships," he shared.

Steves plans to keep his followers updated on his journey through future posts.

