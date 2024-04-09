FOX 13 Seattle first reported in March on the first In-N-Out Burger coming to Washington state. Now, the California-based chain says it's working on a plan to open by 2025.

The city of Ridgefield in Clark County shared that In-N-Out was hoping to build a location near the I-5 corridor. City planning documents showed building plans for Union Ridge Town Center.

An aerial map showed the new roads and businesses in the area, which included In-N-Out Burger, N. 50th Avenue, Pioneer Canyon Drive, N 53rd Avenue, N 56th Avenue, Costco, Panda Express, McDonald's, Mountain View Dental, iQ Credit Union, YMCA.

In-N-Out told FOX 13 Seattle at the time that it was in the early stages of planning.

On April 9, In-N-Out Burger posted on Instagram that it was officially working on a plan to open a restaurant in southern Washington in 2025:

"We’re excited to share that we’re working on a plan to come to Southern Washington by 2025! It’s an exciting day for our Company, the In-N-Out Family and our Customers. Stay tuned for more details. We’re looking forward to serving quality burgers, fries, and shakes in Southern Washington! #innout"

In-N-Out has locations in multiple states across the Western United States and Texas. Previously, the nearest stores were in Salem, Roseburg, Grants Pass and Medford, Oregon, and Meridian, Idaho.

The popular chain is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

