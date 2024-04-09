Seattle Mariners, Big League Chew hat collection now available
SEATTLE - Want to add a new Seattle Mariners hat to your wardrobe? A new hat collection, in collaboration with the Mariners and Big League Chew Gum, dropped on Tuesday morning.
The Mariners Team Store announced that the Big League Chew Collection, which includes caps and apparel, is now available at its shops and online.
Each hat features a Seattle Mariners logo with an iconic side patch, and removable pin, inspired by a different flavor of gum.
- Throwback Big League Chew Fitted Hat
- Original Script Big League Chew Fitted Hat
- Wild Pitch Watermelon Snapback
- Curveball cotton Candy Snapback
- Groundball Grape Snapback
- Rally Blue Raspberry Snapback
- Slammin' Strawberry Snapback
- Swingin' Sour Apple Snapback
The local company Simply Seattle also said they were selling the collection online Tuesday.
For every hat purchase made on Simply Seattle's website, customers will get a free pack of Big League Chew Gum. Not all items are available in-store but Simply Seattle says to call to check for availability.
