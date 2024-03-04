We're less than a month away until the Seattle Mariners open the 2024 season at home against the Boston Red Sox.

Game tickets are now on sale and this upcoming season's schedule not only features exciting matchups, but has plenty of promotions and giveaways.

Some of the highlights from the 2024 promotional calendar include bobblehead, jersey and collectible giveaways, scheduled heritage, appreciation and college nights and postgame fireworks shows.

For some of the themed nights, fans will need to purchase a special ticket to receive the themed giveaway.

Here's a full list of all the Mariners' announced promo nights and giveaways for the 2024 season:

March

March 28: Opening Day magnetic schedule (vs. Boston Red Sox)

March 29: College Night $10 ticket special (vs. Boston Red Sox)

April

April 1-3: Julio Rodríguez "No Fly Zone" Bobblehead Night and Mariners Value Game (vs. Cleveland Guardians)

April 12: Mariners Hoodie Night, DC Comics Night and $10 College Night (vs. Chicago Cubs)

April 13: Salute to Armed Forces Night - Mariners Cap and Salute to Armed Forces Night - Jersey (vs. Chicago Cubs)

April 14: Little League Day - Mariners Poster (Postgame) for kids 14 and under (vs. Chicago Cubs)

April 15-17: Ken Griffey Jr. "Home Run Robbery" Bobblehead Night and Mariners Value Game (vs. Cincinnati Reds)

April 26: Mariners Turn Ahead the Clock Jersey Night and $10 College Night (vs. Arizona D-backs)

April 27: '90s Night - Mariners Neon Hat and CWU Mariners-themed Jersey Night (vs. Arizona D-backs)

April 28: Little League Day - Mariners Poster (Postgame) for kids 14 and under (vs. Arizona D-backs)

April 29: Bark at the Park and Mariners Value Game (vs. Atlanta Braves)

April 30: Mariners Value Game (vs. Atlanta Braves)

May

May 1: Mariners Value Game (vs. Atlanta Braves)

May 10: Cal Raleigh POP! Collectible Night, Teacher Appreciation Night (Stanley-style mug giveaway exclusively through this themed ticket special) and $10 College Night (vs. Oakland Athletics)

May 12: Mother's Day - Mariners Crossbody Bag and Little League Day - Mariners Poster (Postgame) for fans 14 and under (vs. Oakland Athletics)

May 13: Mariners Value Game (vs. Kansas City Royals)

May 14: Nurse Appreciation Night (Stanley-style mug giveaway exclusively through this themed ticket special) and Mariners Value Game (vs. Kansas City Royals)

May 15: Mariners Value Game (vs. Kansas City Royals)

May 28: Peanuts Night and Mariners Value Game (vs. Houston Astros)

May 29: Asian American, Native Hawaiian & Pacific Islander Heritage Night, Bark at the Park and Mariners Value Game (vs. Houston Astros)

May 30: Mariners Value Game (vs. Houston Astros)

May 31: Mariners Fireworks Night and College Night (vs. Los Angeles Angels)

June

June 1: Pride Day-Mariners Trucker Hat, Pride Month Jersey (themed ticket special) and Zags Day (vs. Los Angeles Angels)

June 2: Little League Day - Mariners Poster (Postgame) and ALS Awareness Day (vs. Los Angeles Angels)

June 10: Bark at the Park and Mariners Value Game (vs. Chicago White Sox)

June 11: Mariners Value Game (vs. Chicago White Sox)

June 12: Star Wars Night and Mariners Value Game (vs. Chicago White Sox)

June 13: Pride Month T-Shirt (themed ticket special) and Mariners Value Game (vs. Chicago White Sox)

June 14: Mariners Fireworks Night (vs. Texas Rangers)

June 16: Father's Day - Big Dumper Stadium Seat Cushion and Youth Softball & Fastpitch Day - Mariners Poster (Postgame) (vs. Texas Rangers)

June 28: J.P. Crawford "City Connect" Bobblehead Night and Filipino Heritage Night (Filipino Heritage Jacket exclusively through this themed ticket special) (vs. Minnesota Twins)

June 29: Aloha Shirt Night

June 30: Run Around the Bases (Postgame) for kids 14 and under (vs. Minnesota Twins)

July

July 2: Bark at the Park and Mariners Value Game (vs. Baltimore Orioles)

July 3: Mariners Fireworks Night (vs. Baltimore Orioles)

July 7: Run Around the Bases (Postgame) (vs. Toronto Blue Jays)

July 19: Mariners Fireworks Night and Pickleball Night (USA Pickleball Approved Paddle exclusively through this themed ticket special) (vs. Houston Astros)

July 20: WSU Cougs Night (WSU Mariners-themed Jersey exclusively through this themed ticket special) (vs. Houston Astros)

July 21: EWU Day (EWU Mariners-themed Jersey exclusively through this themed ticket special) (vs. Houston Astros)

July 23: International Trading Card Day - Mariners Trading Cards (vs. Los Angeles Angels)

August

August 2: UW Alumni Night (UW Mariners-themed Jersey exclusively through this themed ticket special) (vs. Philadelphia Phillies)

August 3: University of Idaho Night (University of Idaho Mariners-themed Jersey exclusively through this themed ticket special) (vs. Philadelphia Phillies)

August 4: Run Around the Bases (Postgame) and Mariners Bucket Hat (vs. Philadelphia Phillies)

August 6: Harry Potter Night (Mariners-themed Hogwarts House Hat of your choice exclusively through this themed ticket special) and Mariners Value Game (vs. Detroit Tigers)

August 7: Bark at the Park and Mariners Value Game (vs. Detroit Tigers)

August 8: Mariners Value Game (vs. Detroit Tigers)

August 9: Mariners Fireworks Night, Season Ticket Member Appreciation Night and Seattle U Night (Seattle U Mariners-themed Jersey exclusively through this themed ticket special) (vs. New York Mets)

August 10: Boise State Night (Boise State Mariners-themed Jersey exclusively through this themed ticket special) (vs. New York Mets)

August 23: Mariners Fireworks Night and Margaritaville Night (Dri-Fit Long Sleeve Margaritaville Shirt exclusively through this themed ticket special) (vs. San Francisco Giants)

August 24: Bowling Night (Bowling Shirt exclusively through this themed ticket special) (vs. San Francisco Giants)

August 25: Run Around the Bases (Postgame) for kids 14 and under (vs. San Fransisco Giants)

August 26: Native American Heritage Night - Jersey and Mariners Value Game (vs. Tampa Bay Rays)

August 27: Mariners Value Game (vs. Tampa Bay Rays)

August 28: Mariners Value Game (vs. Tampa Bay Rays)

September

September 10: Mariners Value Game (vs. San Diego Padres)

September 11: Mariners Value Game (vs. San Diego Padres)

September 12: Bark at the Park and Mariners Value Game (vs. San Diego Padres)

September 13: Mariners Fireworks Night and Teacher Appreciation Night (vs. Texas Rangers)

September 14: Luis Castillo POP! Collectible Night and Oktoberfest (Mariners-themed stein and celebrate Oktoberfest at T-Mobile Park with this themed ticket special) (vs. Texas Rangers)

September 15: Run Around the Bases (Postgame) and Hispanic Heritage Day (vs. Texas Rangers)

September 17: Irish Heritage Night (Irish Heritage Jersey exclusively through this themed ticket special) (vs. New York Yankees)

September 18: Flannel Night (Flannel exclusively through this themed ticket special) (vs. New York Yankees)

September 27: Fan Appreciation Night, Mariners Fireworks Night and $10 College Night (vs. Oakland Athletics)

September 29: Kids Appreciation Day and Pink at the Park (Pink at the Park T-shirt exclusively through this themed ticket special) (vs. Oakland Athletics)

For more information on the Mariners' promo nights and giveaways, click here.