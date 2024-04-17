Hello Kitty fans, get ready to head to the ballpark.

Kitty White has announced the return of Hello Kitty Nights at T-Mobile Park for the 2024 Mariners season. This year, due to the undeniably strong popularity of the beloved character, there will be not one, but two Hello Kitty Nights featuring some of the most cat-tastic Mariners merch yet.

There will be two Hello Kitty Nights at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., during the Mariners 2024 season. (Seattle Mariners)

Fans can mark their calendars for the following Hello Kitty Nights:

Tuesday, April 30 game against the Atlanta Braves

Tuesday, September 10 game against the San Diego Padres

Each game offers a specially priced ticket of $43 for the Main Level or $27 for the View Level, which includes a limited-edition Hello Kitty Mariners-themed item.

April 30 game details

Unfortunately, the April 30 game is already sold out. Fans who were lucky enough to snag tickets for this game will receive a limited-edition Hello Kitty Mariners-themed jersey.

September 10 game details

For the September 10 game against the San Diego Padres, fans can still purchase specially priced tickets. These tickets include:

$43 for the Main Level

$27 for the View Level

A limited-edition Hello Kitty Mariners-themed Crossbody Bag

The deadline to purchase tickets for the September 10 game is the weekday before the game at 5 p.m. However, fans are encouraged to act fast to secure their spot.

Fans attending these special Hello Kitty Nights can redeem their limited-edition Mariners-themed Hello Kitty item (while supplies last) by bringing their ticket to Section 339 before the end of the 3rd inning.

It's important to note that this giveaway is exclusively available to those who purchase through this special offer. Fans must present an equal number of valid Group Event game tickets to receive multiple giveaway items.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Mariners' official website or contact their ticketing office.

