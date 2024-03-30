Seattle Mariners rally from two-run deficit, Julio Rodríguez delivers walk-off in 4-3 win over Red Sox

article

The Seattle Mariners rallied from a two-run deficit in the 10th inning, and Julio Rodríguez delivered the walk-off RBI single off Boston Red Sox reliever Justin Slaten that drove in Josh Rojas in a 4-3 victory on Saturday night.

Boston had scored twice in the top half of the inning to break a 1-1 deadlock at the end of nine innings. However, Joely Rodríguez managed to get just one out in the four batters he faced before Julio came through against Slaten to complete the rally.

It's actually the first ever walk-off hit of Rodríguez's baseball career.

"Oh, I know, trust me," Rodríguez said. "I feel like we all as a baseball player we always want to come through in that situation for the team and just kind of send it off. It felt pretty good to be able to finally have my first one and be able to help the team in that situation right there."

Rodríguez worked a 3-1 count while trying not to chase anything out of the strike zone. But the fifth pitch of the at-bat from Slaten was a sweeper that hung in the bottom half of the zone and Rodríguez took it the other way into right-center for the victory.

"It's definitely been like a work-in-process to be able to stay within myself and stay with my plans," Rodríguez said. "And I feel like this year that's definitely going to be one of my focus. And this year, I feel like so far – obviously it's been like three games – just staying within myself staying within my plan and kind of like let everything play out after that."

A year ago, Rodríguez may have been trying to hit a ball to Abbotsford to deliver the glory. This year, he appears set on maturing as a hitter and not looking to force the issue.

Manager Scott Servais had raved about Rodríguez's walk in the eighth inning on Friday night and it reflecting the maturing approach of his young star center fielder. The walk-off single on Saturday night was that same approach paying off.

"We talked after the game (last night) if he keeps doing that, good things will happen," Servais said. "And sure enough, he's up there tonight with the game on the line and I thought he handled that whole situation as good as we've ever seen him handle it. And that's what excites me about what's ahead for Julio because when he slows it down like that and makes the pitcher come to him. You know, good things are going to happen."

Logan Gilbert and Kutter Crawford were both outstanding in their respective starts for each club as offense was hard to come by for either side. After the Mariners scored in the first inning, Crawford almost completely shut down Seattle's offense. Crawford retired 15 of the final 17 batters he faced, including 14 in a row.

Meanwhile, Gilbert backed up a fantastic start from George Kirby on Friday night with a standout performance of his own on Saturday. Gilbert pitched seven innings for Seattle and allowed just one run on four hits with a walk, two wild pitches and eight strikeouts.

"Heck of a job by Logan tonight," Servais said. "Really mixed speeds on his off-speed pitches. A bit slower slider, the harder slider, the cutter was all very effective tonight and I thought he was just awesome out there."

Pablo Reyes delivered the go-ahead base hit in the 10th inning that scored speedster Ceddanne Rafaela from second base. Masataka Yoshida then delivered a two-out single that drove in Connor Wong for an added insurance run that seemed like it would be enough for Boston.

The Mariners hadn't even had a runner reach second base after J.P. Crawford reached in the first at-bat of the game prior to extra innings. But the Seattle offense was able to dig down and find a way to push back.

Luke Raley's soft liner down the left field line dropped to drive in Ty France to trim the Boston lead to 3-2. Josh Rojas followed with a one-out single to right field that skipped through Wilyer Abreu for an error as both runners moved up into scoring position.

Crawford grounded to first with the infield drawn in, but Raley beat the throw home by Bobby Dalbec to tie the game back up at 3-3.

Raley said he was running on contact the whole time if Crawford could put the ball in play.

"Once J.P. put the ball in play, I was going," Raley said. "Unfortunately, it's kind of crappy situation at third with a lefty up because you got to be careful for a back-pick (from the catcher). You know, with a righty in the box, you can get down the line a little bit further. So I had to stay kind of close, but feel like I got a pretty good jump and I was able to get around the tag."

Rojas moved up to third on the play and made absolutely sure Rodríguez's line drive was going to drop for taking off for home and the winning run.

"We didn't give up," Raley said. "I mean, props to Logan. I mean, he threw a heck of a game and bullpen did a good job. You know, it's just one of those situations we had to grind it out. We knew when it was on the line, we came and did it in the 10th."

J.P. Crawford opened the game with a bunt single and advanced to second on a throwing error by third baseman Reyes. Mitch Haniger came through with a two-out single to center that scored Crawford to give the Mariners the early 1-0 lead.

But after Ty France singled to lead off the second inning, Crawford's dominance took over.

"They shut us down offensively. We got to get better. You know, I know our guys are frustrated, not happy with the way we're swinging the bat. But it was enough, and we'll take wins anyway you can get them, and they count just as much in April as they do in September."

Meanwhile, the only troublesome inning for Gilbert came in the fifth as a Ceddanne Rafaela double helped jumpstart the Boston offense. Even with the infield in, a groundout to shortstop by Reyes was enough to score Rafaela from third to tie the game at 1-1.

Gabe Speier and Austin Voth each tossed a scoreless inning in relief before the Red Sox scored in the 10th. Trent Thornton gave up the RBI single to Reyes with Tayler Saucedo conceding the RBI single to Yoshida before the comeback delivered in the bottom half.