The Brief IKEA will open a smaller "Plan & order point with Pick-up" store in Redmond Town Center on Feb. 11. The new-format location focuses on one-on-one planning appointments, with delivery or onsite pickup for orders. Unlike the Renton store, the Redmond site will not have a showroom or food offerings like Swedish meatballs.



IKEA will open a new-format store in Redmond very soon.

What we know:

A smaller "Plan & order point with Pick-up" site is set to open in Redmond Town Center on Feb. 11.

It's one of many planning and pickup IKEA centers opening across the U.S., aiming to increase customer accessibility and make for an easier shopping experience.

Unlike traditional IKEA stores, the Redmond site will focus on one-on-one planning appointments with IKEA experts for kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms and small-space living.

Customers won't be able to take items home the same day, but orders can be delivered or picked up onsite. Qualifying online purchases made on IKEA.com can also be picked up at the Redmond location.

Dig deeper:

Unlike the large-scale Renton location, the new store won't have a food court to snack on their delicious Swedish meatballs, nor will there be a showroom-marketplace displaying any furniture.

The store is located at 7325 166th Avenue Northeast in Redmond, Washington. The other IKEA location in western Washington is located at 601 Southwest 41st Street in Renton, Washington.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Cantwell urges DOJ to stop pressuring states like WA for voter registration data

Gunfight kills 1, injures 3 in Seattle's 'Sinking Ship' garage

T-Mobile to lay off hundreds of WA employees across the state

Reports: Seattle Seahawks to go up for sale after Super Bowl 2026

Burglars steal $50K worth of Seahawks merch from Seattle store ahead of Super Bowl

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.