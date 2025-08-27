IKEA brings new format store to Redmond, WA

The Brief IKEA will open a new planning and pickup center in Redmond, Washington, this winter as part of its U.S. expansion strategy. The location will offer design consultations and online order pickup but will not carry in-store inventory or food services. IKEA is marking the opening with a $25,000 home furnishing donation to Plymouth Housing, supporting efforts to combat homelessness.



IKEA recently announced it is expanding its Seattle-area experience with a new planning and pickup center in Redmond.

When does the new IKEA store open in Redmond, WA?

According to IKEA U.S., a new "Plan & order point with Pick-up" customer meeting point will be opening in the Redmond Town Center this winter.

This pickup center is one of the many "new format" stores that are part of the company's growth strategy. What that means is the new location will not be like the traditional large-format IKEA stores like the one currently in Renton, Washington.

What will the new IKEA in Redmond, WA offer customers?

The Redmond location will serve as a space where customers can meet one-on-one with IKEA planners for personalized design consultations for kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, small living spaces, etc. While customers will not be able to take products home the same day, IKEA co-workers can arrange delivery or schedule in-store pickup through the onsite pickup point.

The 2,730-square-foot space in Redmond will allow customers to pick up online orders or those placed during in-person planning appointments. Customers will be able to select the Redmond location as their preferred pickup spot at checkout.

"I'm beyond excited to welcome customers at IKEA Redmond this winter. The IKEA Redmond Plan and order point with Pick-up brings our signature styles closer to the community—making it more accessible, more convenient, and of course, more affordable," said Ken Bodeen, IKEA Renton Market Manager.

What to know about the new IKEA in Redmond

It’s important to note that IKEA’s new Redmond location will not serve Swedish meatballs or have a full showroom-marketplace like the Renton location.

To mark the announcement, IKEA is donating $25,000 in home furnishing items to longtime community partner Plymouth Housing, a nonprofit that provides housing and services to King County residents experiencing homelessness.

"We are so grateful for IKEA's long-term support," said Mary Lagomarsino, Director of Partnerships at Plymouth Housing. "IKEA's incredibly generous donation will help Plymouth residents make their new apartments feel like home."

The exact opening date has not been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release from IKEA.

