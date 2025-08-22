29-year-old arrested, motorcycle flies into home in Pierce County, WA

A Pierce County resident had some cleanup to do Thursday after a motorcycle flew into their house. A 29-year-old man was arrested for several crimes shortly afterward.

Timeline:

At 2 p.m. on Aug. 21, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash site in the area of 104th Street East and Vickery Avenue East.

A motorcyclist was involved in a crash and was ejected from the bike. This is when deputies say his motorcycle got away from him and crashed into the garden and front porch of a nearby home.

Neighbors reported that the man coming up to them and asking for help hiding before police would arrive. Witness statements say he was concerned about getting caught for having illegal firearms on him.

Pierce County crash and arrest (PCSO)

According to a report, deputies soon arrived and were alerted by neighbors that the man was attempting to hide in the backyard shed at a nearby home.

The 29-year-old was arrested and will face the following charges, says PCSO.

First degree burglary

Two counts of hit and run.

Two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Possessing a stolen firearm.

Driving while license was suspended 3rd degree.

Reckless driving.

Carrying firearms without a concealed pistol license.

Possessing a large-capacity magazine.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office released a statement Friday with more details about the arrest.

"Additionally, the suspect had felony warrants and was carrying numerous bills of different denominations. He also had individual baggies paired with a large quantity of drugs. For this, probable cause was established for delivery of a substance in lieu of a controlled substance.

This was a great story as we head into the nice weekend with one less criminal on our streets. We are fortunate this collision did not cause injury to any of the victims involved. Great job, deputies."

