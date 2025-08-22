Former Seattle Sonic Shawn Kemp to be sentenced for Tacoma Mall shooting

The Brief Former Seattle SuperSonics star Shawn Kemp is scheduled to be sentenced for a 2023 shooting at the Tacoma Mall after pleading guilty to second-degree assault. Kemp claims he fired his gun in self-defense while attempting to get back belongings stolen from his truck. As part of his plea agreement, Kemp's defense team is requesting



Former Seattle Sonics star Shawn Kemp is scheduled to be sentenced Friday afternoon after pleading guilty to second-degree assault for a 2023 shooting at the Tacoma Mall.

Kemp was initially charged with assault over a shooting outside the Tacoma Mall in 2023.

He says he fired a gun in self-defense, while confronting two men who broke into his truck, claiming the men broke into his truck in Seattle.

Kemp's plea agreement allows his defense to ask the judge for no jail time.

His sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Pierce County.

The backstory:

Kemp, who allegedly had his truck broken into, tracked his stolen phone using an app and confronted Dajuan Jackson and Joshua Puente.

The ex-NBA star initially interacted with the accused car prowlers in the Emerald Queen Casino parking lot, where they dumped Kemp's items onto the side of the road, according to court documents.



Dajuan Jackson (left) and Joshua Puente (right)

On the afternoon of March 8, 2023, Kemp once again tracked down Jackson and Puente, this time at the Tacoma Mall, where he made another attempt to recover his belongings.

Kemp's attorneys claim Puente fired a round from a handgun at Kemp, and Kemp returned fire in an attempt to disable their Toyota. The shooting was captured on video.

Tacoma police arrived at the scene and arrested Kemp. He was booked into jail and released a day later after no charges were initially filed.

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Closures of Fred Meyer in Tacoma, WA impacting 200 employees, creates 'food desert'

WA troopers make 2 arrests using plane to track down driver, motorcyclist

Washington's first In-N-Out is now open

Special Forces vet exposes tactics of Montana, Washington state survivalists: 'Can't stay hidden forever'

This is the best community college in WA, report says

Reptile Zoo to close in Monroe after 30 years

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Closures of Fred Meyer in Tacoma, WA impacting 200 employees, creates 'food desert'

WA troopers make 2 arrests using plane to track down driver, motorcyclist

Washington's first In-N-Out is now open

Special Forces vet exposes tactics of Montana, Washington state survivalists: 'Can't stay hidden forever'

This is the best community college in WA, report says

Reptile Zoo to close in Monroe after 30 years

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.