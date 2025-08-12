Reptile Zoo closing in Monroe, WA after 30 years

A beloved family spot in Monroe is shutting down after three decades in the community. The Reptile Zoo is shutting down in October.

The last day for visitors to go to the zoo will be October 18.

What they're saying:

"We invite you to tell your family and friends to come and enjoy our collection while we are still open. Thank you for all of your support over the past almost 30 years! The Reptile Man and his daughter will continue to provide educational presentations after the Reptile Zoo closes," reads a section of the zoo's website.

Reptile Zoo (Todd L. via Yelp)

Additionally, the zoo has announced they will be selling off assets, including animals, equipment, and enclosures. More information on those interested can be found on the animal list section of their website.

The owners are offering to sell the entire business and assets, aside from the real estate the zoo sits on, for $385,000. However, if no one makes that all-in purchase by Sept. 15, the zoo will begin accepting deposits to sell off assets individually.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

'It's all gone': Fire destroys Sultan, WA family business

Idaho murders crime scene photos reveal bloody aftermath of attack

'Its a zoo': Frustrations grow over Seattle's new bus-only lanes

Seattle's 'paddle rave' new summer hit on Lake Union

Sheriff's sergeant killed while assisting traffic in Spokane County, WA

'Presence, not activity': New tool helps track ICE agents across U.S.

3 Seattle-area sandwich shops make Yelp's Top 100 list

Art mural defaced for second time in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.