Seattle's 'paddle rave' new summer hit on Lake Union

It’s become a viral sensation this summer: a paddleboard enthusiast with a marketing background has transformed a lakeside party into one of the fastest-growing events in Seattle, "paddle rave."

You’re used to seeing concerts in arenas and parks — but this summer, Seattle is home to something new happening just above the waves on Lake Union — on paddleboards.

Erik Hillesheim has convinced himself to manually pump his paddleboard time and time again.

Rachel Jones Photography of paddle rave on Seattle's Lake Union

What they're saying:

"There’s no technique to it, a solid 8 hours of sleep and hope and a prayer," Hillesheim said.

A pandemic-era hobby he’s stuck to, especially after moving from Minneapolis to the Emerald City.

"Just bought this one last week, I have three," Hillesheim said. "I think it’s one of the best ways to get out on the water."

His passion for the outdoors and music led him to organize the "Seattle Paddle Rave."

"Boats do these sorts of tie-up parties, but not everyone can own a boat. "So how could we bring that same idea to a group of paddleboarders?" Hillesheim asked.

The backstory:

On the Fourth of July, he launched the first rave — a cannabis and alcohol-free concert out on the water, featuring a DJ on the back of a boat. The event drew a couple of hundred paddleboarders, all by word of mouth and social media.

"We are clearly scratching an itch for ways people wanted to experience nature and music that they hadn't before," Hillesheim said.

In a splash, the raves became a smashing success.

Local police weigh in on safety questions for paddleboard raves

"It grew very, very quickly on us more than we had thought," said Commander Marc Garth Green of the Seattle Police Department’s Harbor Unit.

SPD Harbor Unit officers say they were concerned about the concert series’ popularity on a public and widely used lake, where floaters, boats, and seaplanes all share space.

"We have large tugs that are pushing big barges through there. It is a federally navigated waterway," Lt. Garth-Greensaid. "The group, if it gets larger, moves out into the travel lanes, it becomes very dangerous."

It’s all about education — making sure paddlers have a life vest on their board at all times and "mind the zone" to keep paths clear for water traffic.

Lt. Garth-Green also highlighted the importance of using a leash to stay connected to the board in case of falls.

"There’s not necessarily a BUI [boating under the influence] on a paddleboard, but if somebody is in danger, we do have the ability to, what we would call, terminate a voyage," Garth-Green said. "We can say, ‘Look, you just can’t be out on the water. It’s unsafe.’"

The Harbor Unit currently has 16 staff — 12 officers and 4 sergeants — and a fleet of 10 boats, although typically only one or two are on the water at a time due to staffing levels.

"It’s not in our interest as a department to shut anybody, any event, down," Lt. Garth-Green said.

Hillesheim has been required to get permits and insurance for the concerts on the water. He’s been working closely with the City’s special events office, even pulling money out of his own pocket to keep this free for the community.

"It’s mostly been a labor of love so far," Hillesheim said.

After a brief pause to finalize permits, the highly anticipated raves will be back, attracting a diverse crowd. Hillesheim’s motivation remains inclusivity and helping melt the Seattle Freeze.

"Nothing brings people closer than being out on the water, so if it floats it’s invited. We’d love to see y’all out there," he said.

Seattle’s Paddle Rave returns August 18. Free tickets are available to help gauge attendance and assist Harbor Police with traffic flow.

