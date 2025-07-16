Seattle Kraken release schedule for 2025-26 season. Here's what to know

The Brief The Seattle Kraken announced their 2025-26 season schedule, with preseason games starting on September 21. The Kraken will open their regular season on October 9 at 7 p.m., hosting the Anaheim Ducks at Climate Pledge Arena. 6-game ticket packs are available for fans, single match tickets have not been released.



The Seattle Kraken announced their 2025-26 season schedule on Wednesday.

The Kraken will begin their 82-game regular season with two home games, hosting the Anaheim Ducks at Climate Pledge Arena on Oct. 9, at 7 p.m., and the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 11, at 7 p.m.

Keep reading for the full Seattle Kraken 2025-26 schedule.

The Kraken have made several offseason signings going into preseason, preparing their roster depth ahead of a tightly condensed 5-month schedule that takes into account the Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, in February.

The Kraken welcomed new head coach Lane Lambert in May, as the third head coach in franchise history. They also traded for Dallas Stars winger, Mason Marchment, and signed free agent defenseman, Ryan Lindgren.

Forward Frederick Gaudreau was also added to the roster in a trade with the Minnesota Wild, and goaltender Matt Murray was signed as a third option between the pipes.

During the intermission of the annual Kraken Development Camp "Stucky Cup" scrimmage, 2025 first-round pick Jake O'Brien signed a three-year entry-level contract, adding more young talent to the Kraken roster.

The Kraken top prospects will feature in an NHL Prospects Showcase against the Vancouver Canucks on September 13, at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett. This is the first game of a multi-year showcase agreement with the Canucks.

Preseason Schedule

The Seattle Kraken will open their preseason hosting Pacific Northwest rivals, the Vancouver Canucks, on September 21 at 5 p.m.

The Kraken will then travel to Canada for games against the Calgary Flames on September 23, and the Edmonton Oilers on September 24 before finishing their Canadian preseason tour in Vancouver for another match up against the Canucks.

They will finish their preseason at home, hosting the Flames and the Oilers on September 29 and October 1, at 7 p.m.

2025-26 Full Schedule

(Courtesy of the Seattle Kraken )

Single-match tickets for the upcoming season have not yet been released.

Six-game ticket packs were released on Wednesday for fans looking to attend pre-selected groups of games, including a Home Opener pack and a Blue Line Kraken Weekend pack. Explore all the 6-game ticket pack options here.

The Kraken begin their season on Oct. 9 against the Anaheim Ducks before playing the Vegas Golden Knights two nights later.

The NHL schedule is tightly packed because of the Winter Olympics happening during the season. The Kraken have two long six-city road trips this season.

The final home game of the season is against the Los Angeles Kings on April 13. The Kraken will finish the regular season with back-to-back road games in Vegas and Colorado on April 15 and 16.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Seattle Kraken schedule release.

