Seattle Kraken reach deal with goaltender Matt Murray

The Brief The Kraken signed goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year deal worth $1 million for depth in net. Murray is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017. Murray had a 10-5-4 record with a 1.72 goals-against average, .934 save percentage and three shutouts in 21 appearances with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL last season.



The Seattle Kraken reached a deal with goaltender Matt Murray on a one-year contract for $1 million to provide veteran depth behind Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubauer.

Murray, 31, is a two-time Stanley Cup champion goaltender, pairing with Marc-André Fleury to take the Pittsburgh Penguins to back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017.

"Matt's a veteran goalie with a proven track record of winning," Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. "He's a two-time Cup champion who gives us depth in goal. We're excited to have him join our team."

Botterill was associate general manager with the Penguins through the 2015-16 season before becoming general manager of the Buffalo Sabres.

Murray spent the majority of the 2024-25 season in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies, where he posted a 10-5-4 record with a 1.72 goals-against average, .934 save percentage and three shutouts in 21 appearances. He played just two games for the Maple Leafs, going 1-1-0 with a 3.54 GAA and .879 save percentage. Though he didn't play enough games to qualify, Murray's .934 save percentage led the AHL among goaltenders to play at least 20 games.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound netminder has played in 274 career regular-season NHL games with Toronto, Ottawa, and Pittsburgh, compiling a 147-87-24 record, with a 2.80 GAA, a .910 SV percentage, and 15 shutouts over nine seasons.

Murray had bilateral hip surgery in October 2023, which forced him to miss the entire 2023-24 season.

Murray brings needed depth to the Kraken's goaltending group. Aleš Stezka left to sign a contract in Czechia and Grubauer is coming off a horrendous campaign at the NHL level.

The Kraken elected not to buyout Grubauer's contract and keep him for another season, hoping for a bounce-back under new goaltender coach Colin Zulianello. But if Grubauer doesn't rebound, Murray gives Seattle a veteran option that can handle backup duty.

Botterill also mentioned the fact it's an Olympics year, the need for depth is high. Grubauer will be the goaltender for Germany at the Olympics, so having a fallback option is important.

"Adding competition and adding depth in an Olympic year," Botterill said. "We just felt that it made us stronger down the goalie position. Matt has dealt with injuries. We feel he's healthy. We feel he's hungry to compete for a position. He obviously has the pedigree of knowing what it takes to win a Stanley Cup, so excited to work with him."

