Lil Wayne brings 'Tha Carter VI' tour to Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena

Five-time Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne is bringing his tour to Seattle this fall.

On Tuesday, the rapper announced ‘Tha Carter VI’ tour will come to Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

When will Lil Wayne release ‘Tha Carter VI’ album?

The tour will follow the release of his highly anticipated album ‘Tha Carter VI’, which drops on Friday, June 6 – and will be the sixth album in his iconic Tha Carter series.

Will Lil Wayne’s tour have special guest appearances?

According to LiveNation, Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter Tour will include special guests Tyga, Belly Gang Kushington, Hot Boys and NoCap.

When is Lil Wayne coming to Seattle?

Tha Carter VI tour will come to Seattle on Sept. 3, as part of his 34-city tour across North America.

What cities will Lil Wayne’s tour visit?

Timeline:

The 34-city Tha Carter VI tour kicks off Friday, June 6 at Madison Square Garden – which is the first time he’s ever headlined a show there. Here’s the full list of tour dates:

Fri Jun 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (Already on sale)

Wed Jul 30 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Aug 01 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach (With NoCap)

Sat Aug 02 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall

Sun Aug 03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue Aug 05 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

Wed Aug 06 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Aug 08 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sat Aug 09 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Mon Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Thu Aug 14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sat Aug 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sun Aug 17 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Wed Aug 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Fri Aug 22 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Aug 24 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Fri Aug 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 01 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater

Wed Sep 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Sep 05 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 06 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Sep 10 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Sun Sep 14 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Tue Sep 16 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Sep 17 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 18 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman#

Mon Sep 22 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center (Already on sale, with special guests Hot Boys)

Wed Sep 24 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

Thu Sep 25 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Mon Sep 29 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena (With NoCap)

Wed Oct 01 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center (With NoCap)

Thu Oct 02 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (With NoCap)

When do tickets to Lil Wayne's tour become available?

Tickets to Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter VI tour will become available starting with an artist presale on Wednesday, June 4. According to LiveNation, there will be more presales through the week ahead of the general sale beginning Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

The tour will also offer various VIP packages, with some including premium tickets, limited edition posters, specially designed gifts and early entry into the venue.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release from LiveNation.

