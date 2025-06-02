Motorcyclist speaks out after arrest made in Auburn, WA hit-and-run nearly 2 years ago

The Brief Monica Hawley, who was severely injured in a 2023 hit-and-run in Auburn, is speaking out after the arrest of suspect Gilbert Foster, nearly two years after the incident. Hawley has undergone extensive physical therapy and multiple surgeries, and expresses gratitude for both the man who stopped to help her immediately after the crash and the Washington State Patrol for their persistent investigation. Despite significant physical challenges, Hawley has returned to riding her motorcycle, which she has even modified, demonstrating a positive attitude and determination in her recovery.



A woman who was nearly killed by a hit-and-run driver in Auburn in 2023 is speaking out tonight for the first time following the arrest of a suspect in the case.

Monica Hawley was in the hospital for weeks following the crash. The Washington State Patrol says it took nearly two years to track down the suspect.

She says she's been in physical therapy for about a year now, and has had several surgeries.

Before she got the news, she had nearly lost hope that the driver who hit her would be caught. She told FOX 13 she was surprised when investigators called her to tell her they were making an arrest.

"It’s definitely been a tough journey so far," said Monica Hawley.

Monica Hawley still has serious physical challenges, but she's back in the driver's seat once again.

Taking to the road after a man driving a truck nearly took her life in June 2023 near Highway 18 and C Street Southwest after swerving into her lane and hitting her, leaving her for dead until she says Raul Rodriguez saw her and rushed to her side.

"I call him my guardian angel and took off his belt and used it as a tourniquet," she said.

FOX 13 reported on their reunion back in 2023.

"Definitely grateful for him," said Hawley.

On Friday, the Washington State Patrol said that after a two-year investigation, they arrested Gilbert Foster.

He was arrested and booked for felony hit-and-run.

"He did realize he had hit me, decided to continue driving and ended up dumping the vehicle," said Hawley.

Friends who are part of The Litas Seattle, a women's motorcycle collective, have ridden alongside her on this journey.

"Monica is a rock star. Just going through the things she’s been through, being able to watch her kind of go full circle, is very empowering for all of us," said Lynn Girdlestone, co-founder of The Litas Seattle.

While the wheels of justice turn slowly, Hawley has made some changes to her motorcycle.

" I did add some cans," said Hawley.

She modified her own bike to keep moving forward with a positive attitude that's marked much of her road to recovery.

"I decided if I was going to bring the bike back, I was going to bring it back better than before," said Hawley.

Hawley says she wants to thank the Washington State Patrol for their work finding Foster.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

