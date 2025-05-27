Man dead after shooting in Auburn, WA

The Brief A man died after a shooting in Auburn early Tuesday morning. Police said no suspects have been arrested.



A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Auburn, investigators said.

At about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, Auburn police responded to multiple reports of a shooting on Southeast 323rd Street.

Police said several 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the area before officers arrived at the scene.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators said no suspects have been identified or located.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Auburn Police Department's tip line at 253-288-7403.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Auburn Police Department.

