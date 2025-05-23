Tree-sitter enters third week in WA's Olympic Foothills to halt logging

The Brief A tree-sitter is protesting a timber sale in the Elwha River watershed, remaining perched 80 feet up. A judge declined to halt the sale, which aims to generate revenue for public schools. Environmental advocates argue the logging threatens rare ecosystems and restoration efforts.



A tree-sitter who has suspended themselves more than 80 feet above the forest floor in the Elwha River watershed remains perched in protest after a Clallam County judge declined to issue an injunction halting a controversial timber sale.

The protestor, whose identity has not been confirmed, has occupied the treetop for more than two weeks in a bid to stop the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) from logging part of a 314-acre section of state-managed forestland. The area lies just outside Port Angeles, in the foothills of the Olympic Peninsula.

Authorities escorted FOX 13’s Lauren Donovan past two barricades, three miles up a dirt road so she could speak with the tree-sitter. They told her they were not pleased by the outcome in the courtroom Friday, and they do not plan on coming down from the massive Grand Fir anytime soon.

"I’m not too worried about an extended camping trip," said the tree-sitter from their perch. "This is a sacred place, and you can look around here and see the scars of generations of clear cutting but there are a few places that are still intact on state land and one of them is up that road."

The protestor’s rigging system constructed with rope, tar, shards of glass and cement functions like a human booby trap, designed to collapse if tampered with. The setup, described as resembling a carnival game, is allegedly highly sensitive—any disturbance to the lines could trigger the platform to collapse, much like a dunk tank.

"The rope could easily release, dropping me down to where you are," they told Donovan from above.

Authorities have sealed off the area and stationed officers around the clock out of concern that someone could accidentally trigger the rigging. The DNR has stated that the sale of this forestland is part of its mandate to generate revenue for public schools and other state services.

Environmental advocates, including the Earth Law Center, argue that the trees at stake are part of a rare and increasingly scarce ecosystem. This advocacy group is not affiliated with the tree-sitter, but they share the same mission.

"The overarching argument is that this forest should not be cut down," said Elizabeth Dunn, Director of Legal Advocacy at the Earth Law Center. "These are very rare remaining forests on DNR state land. It’s not about stopping all logging, it’s about protecting these types of forests."

Dunn argues that logging in the Elwha River watershed is especially misguided given the millions of dollars recently spent on restoring the area following the Elwha River dam removal. She contends that destroying the surrounding forest habitat undermines the restoration efforts and threatens the health of the watershed. Dunn contests, that the land slated for logging is also home to small river tributaries that flow into the Elwha. She believes that cutting down these forests, which are vital to the recovery of the river system, would be a step backward for the long-term environmental restoration of the region.

Dunn said the group has formally appealed the timber sale and is seeking key records from DNR to support their case—records she claims have been slow to arrive. According to Dunn on Friday, a Clallam County judge ordered DNR to produce the requested documentation by mid-June but stopped short of issuing a full injunction on the logging operation.

Dunn argues that while the trees may not be old-growth by strict definition, they are on their way.

"The real point is these are on their way to becoming old growth," argued Dunn. "They’re very different than a monocrop, blocked, plantation."

DNR maintains that no old-growth trees are included in the timber harvest and that its policy strictly prohibits harvesting old-growth anywhere in the state.

Still, the protestor—dubbed the "tree-sitter" has made clear they will not be coming down until DNR halts the sale outright.

