‘Where is Teekah?’: Mother speaks out after Tacoma, WA cold case

After days of silence from investigators, Tacoma police confirmed Wednesday that a backyard search was tied to the 1999 disappearance of Teekah Lewis.

But the dig turned up nothing.

"It was a sign of relief, but we’re back at square one again — where’s Teekah?" said Theresa Czapiewski, Teekah’s mother. "It’s been an emotional rollercoaster since the first call I got."

Investigators spent two days searching a property on South Gunnison Street in Tacoma’s Oakland neighborhood. The holes dug by authorities have since been refilled, the mobile command unit packed up, and police have moved on from the scene.

"Fortunately, we did not find anything of evidentiary value related to this case," said Tacoma Police spokesperson Shelbie Boyd. "The leg that led us here to South Gunnison, for now, is finished."

Czapiewski said she had a feeling the search was about her daughter the moment she heard investigators were on site.

"When I found out that one of the investigators was out there, I knew it was mine. I knew it was about my daughter," said Czapiewski.

While she said she’s grateful for direct communication with the police chief, Czapiewski believes more transparency is needed. She is urging police to release an image of a suspect connected to the case.

"We just want closure, we want to know what happened," she said.

The investigation remains open. Tacoma police say they are continuing to follow leads and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

