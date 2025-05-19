Major police activity in Tacoma ‘cold case’ investigation

The Brief Tacoma police are investigating a cold case in the Oakland neighborhood. FOX 13 Seattle has a crew on the way to learn more.



Police confirm they are investigating a cold case in Tacoma.

The Tacoma Police Department confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle they are "investigating a cold case" near the area of S Gunnison St and S Wright Ave, in Tacoma's Oakland neighborhood. There is currently a major police presence in the area.

Authorities have not detailed which cold case they are investigating.

Where is Teekah Lewis?

Despite this being a cold case investigation in Tacoma, there is currently no information to suggest it is connected to Teekah Lewis, a two-year-old girl who was kidnapped on Jan. 23, 1999. Her high-profile kidnapping occurred at a bowling alley roughly one mile from where this investigation is taking place.

Authorities have not denied that this is related to the Teekah Lewis investigation, but reiterate that "both are cold cases," and that "this is a cold case investigation."

FOX 13 Seattle has a crew on-scene working to learn more information. Emergency vehicles are crowded near the backyard fence of a home.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Tacoma Police Department.

