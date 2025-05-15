Manhunt continues for woman accused of intentionally running over another woman in Tacoma

The Brief Heather Person, 47, is accused of intentionally running over another woman with a truck in Tacoma and fleeing the scene. Investigators said she hit the gas intentionally, leaving the other woman pinned beneath the truck. A manhunt is now underway for the attempted murder suspect.



A manhunt is underway for a woman accused of intentionally running over another woman with a truck in Tacoma on April 29.

What we know:

Heather Person has been accused of attempted murder in the case, and as of Thursday, Tacoma Police said she's still on the run.

"First we seen a fire truck, and it stopped right in front of the motel," said Dawn Thompson, a neighbor who lives across the street from where the crash happened.

She says when the woman was hit, she was busy getting her son ready for bed and eventually heard the sirens and commotion outside.

"It’s crazy," she said.

Tacoma Police say the assault happened on Pacific Ave near South 88th Street and the Pacific Lodge Motel where Heather Person was accused of purposely running the other woman down with a truck.

"We heard a bunch of other sirens, there was cops, fire trucks and medics," said Thompson.

After ID'ing the 47-year-old as their suspect, who also goes by the name Heather Keating, investigators determined that she hit the gas intentionally, leaving the other woman pinned beneath the truck as she ditched that vehicle and fled.

"So much happens right here," said Thompson.

When Tacoma Fire crews and officers arrived, they found the victim pinned beneath the truck and pulled her out.

Despite this being an intentional act, Tacoma Police spokesperson Shelbie Boyd said information wasn't available yet on whether or not the two knew each other.

"I’m kind of at a loss of words about the whole thing," said local resident Johnny Todd, who lives just a few blocks away.

"I would say it doesn’t surprise me in this area. There is a lot of that stuff going on," said Todd.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

"Most of us have all been here for several years," said Thompson.

She says she's keeping an eye out for Heather.

"Oh yes, most definitely. She’s on my phone right now. I hope they get her, I hope they get her," said Thompson.

Tacoma Police say Heather Person is 47 years old, 5' 4" and 170 lbs. Police say she may be in Tacoma and also has ties to Sumner.

Crime Stoppers of Pierce County/Tacoma is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers, where you can remain anonymous, or Tacoma Police.

The Source: Information in this story came from Tacoma Police and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

