Marymoor Park announces 2025 summer concert series lineup in Redmond, WA
REDMOND, Wash. - It is almost time for the summer concert series at Marymoor Park in Redmond. This will be the 22nd year of summer concerts.
The 2025 lineup has now been released for entertainment at King County's largest and oldest park just north of Lake Sammamish. The series kicks off on May 27.
Keep reading for performer lineup, ticket information, and commonly asked questions.
Marymoor Park concert (Will L via Yelp)
Who is playing the Marymoor Live 2025 concert series?
May 27
- James Arthur w/ special guest The Army, The Navy
June 13
- Drive-By Truckers + Deer Tick with Thelma & The Sleaze
June 21
- Acid Bath with High On Fire, YOB, Witch Mountain
June 22
- Little Feat + Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
July 23
- Brit Floyd – Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary
July 25
- Slightly Stoopid with Iration, Little Stranger
July 28
- Iggy Pop
July 29
- Melissa Etheridge + Indigo Girls
July 30
- Indigo Girls + Melissa Etheridge
August 1
- Dispatch + John Butler (band), G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter
August 2
- Jordan Davis – 100.7 The Wolf’s Throwdown with Dylan Marlowe, Aaron Crawford, Antwane Tyler
August 10
- The Infamous Stringdusters + Leftover Salmon with Kitchen Dwellers
August 12
- Phantogram + STRFKR with Mamalarky
August 13
- 311 with Badflower, Sitting On Saturn
August 21
- Billy Currington with special guest Niko Moon
August 23
- Forever Young 2025 featuring Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, Kid N Play, All 4 One, Montell Jordan, Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, LFO
August 28
- Damian "Jr Gong" Marley & Stephen Marley with J Boog
August 30
- Michael Franti & Spearhead
August 31
- Cypress Hill with special guest Suicidal Tendencies
September 3
- Kolohe Kai with Fia
September 12
- Sublime – 107.7 The End’s End of Summer with The Ataris, Almost Monday, Hannah Duckworth
September 13
- Smokey Robinson
September 18
- Band of Horses + Iron and Wine
How to get tickets to Marymoor Live 2025
Full list of shows and ticket prices are available on the Marymoor Live Ticketmaster page.
Can you bring in a chair?
The festival only permits low-backed beach-type chairs that do not come off the ground more than 12 inches. Typical lawn chairs and patio furniture is banned.
Will there be food at Marymoor Live?
Organizers have selected more than 10 food trucks for attendees to have access to. While guests cannot arrive or leave with alcohol, there will be wine and beer for purchase once inside the festival area.
Parking options
Concert parking is offered at $20 per vehicle, organizers say cash is preferred for this, but non-AMEX cards are accepted. The rest of the park is cashless.
Parking lots open two hours prior to the concert.
The Source: Information for this article came from Marymoor Live.
