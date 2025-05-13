Marymoor Park announces 2025 summer concert series lineup in Redmond, WA

The Brief This year's summer concert lineup has been announced for Marymoor Park. The series lasts from May 27-Sept. 18. Tickets are available now and vary depending on artist.



It is almost time for the summer concert series at Marymoor Park in Redmond. This will be the 22nd year of summer concerts.

The 2025 lineup has now been released for entertainment at King County's largest and oldest park just north of Lake Sammamish. The series kicks off on May 27.

Keep reading for performer lineup, ticket information, and commonly asked questions.

Marymoor Park concert (Will L via Yelp)

Who is playing the Marymoor Live 2025 concert series?

May 27

James Arthur w/ special guest The Army, The Navy

June 13

Drive-By Truckers + Deer Tick with Thelma & The Sleaze

June 21

Acid Bath with High On Fire, YOB, Witch Mountain

June 22

Little Feat + Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

July 23

Brit Floyd – Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary

July 25

Slightly Stoopid with Iration, Little Stranger

July 28

Iggy Pop

July 29

Melissa Etheridge + Indigo Girls

July 30

Indigo Girls + Melissa Etheridge

August 1

Dispatch + John Butler (band), G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter

August 2

Jordan Davis – 100.7 The Wolf’s Throwdown with Dylan Marlowe, Aaron Crawford, Antwane Tyler

August 10

The Infamous Stringdusters + Leftover Salmon with Kitchen Dwellers

August 12

Phantogram + STRFKR with Mamalarky

August 13

311 with Badflower, Sitting On Saturn

August 21

Billy Currington with special guest Niko Moon

August 23

Forever Young 2025 featuring Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, Kid N Play, All 4 One, Montell Jordan, Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, LFO

August 28

Damian "Jr Gong" Marley & Stephen Marley with J Boog

August 30

Michael Franti & Spearhead

August 31

Cypress Hill with special guest Suicidal Tendencies

September 3

Kolohe Kai with Fia

September 12

Sublime – 107.7 The End’s End of Summer with The Ataris, Almost Monday, Hannah Duckworth

September 13

Smokey Robinson

September 18

Band of Horses + Iron and Wine

How to get tickets to Marymoor Live 2025

Full list of shows and ticket prices are available on the Marymoor Live Ticketmaster page.

Can you bring in a chair?

The festival only permits low-backed beach-type chairs that do not come off the ground more than 12 inches. Typical lawn chairs and patio furniture is banned.

Will there be food at Marymoor Live?

Organizers have selected more than 10 food trucks for attendees to have access to. While guests cannot arrive or leave with alcohol, there will be wine and beer for purchase once inside the festival area.

Parking options

Concert parking is offered at $20 per vehicle, organizers say cash is preferred for this, but non-AMEX cards are accepted. The rest of the park is cashless.

Parking lots open two hours prior to the concert.

The Source: Information for this article came from Marymoor Live.

