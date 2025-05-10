Seattle's light rail extension officially opens in Redmond, WA

Redmond welcomed a light rail extension to their downtown core on Saturday at a ceremony attended by community members and leaders.

Sound Transit's 2 Line officially opened two new stations on May 10: Marymoor Village near Marymoor Park and the downtown residential and retail core. King County Parks and Recreation recently opened new pedestrian bridges and trails connecting the station with local parks.

The transit agency continues to expand their 2 Line access while working on a longer-term goal of extending service into West Seattle.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell signed an executive order in February of this year to speed up the process of expanding light rail service in the Puget Sound region.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Sound Transit agency.

