West Seattle music studio: 'Ball rolling' on move to make way for light rail

As Sound Transit's Link Extension project expands into West Seattle, a number of small businesses, like Mode Music Studios, will likely see a wrecking ball to make way for the light rail.

The studio sits in an area that would be wiped out under the proposals, and the owner of the studio has been fighting with Sound Transit officials ever since, trying to get funding for an early move.

The owner of Mode Music Studios tells FOX 13, she just found out that the property has been approved for early acquisition.

Now that she has the green light, singer and song-writer, Erin Rubin, says she has already started the hunt for a new home for her business. Rubin is pictured below.

"I’m always ready to do whatever it takes to make sure that we are able to continue on," said Rubin.

The owner of Mode Music Studios and Founder of Mode Music and Performing Arts had been composing arguments for months.

To try to get an answer on when she might be able to get access to funds to move the studio, which sits squarely in the proposed path of the light rail's West Seattle Link Extension project.

"What it was feeling like for a little while is that I was really going to have to do it on my own," said Rubin.

Rubin says a number of requirements accompany the movement of her business, including finding a building that can accommodate practice spaces with sound-proof walls and an area where neighbors wouldn't be disturbed by musicians in training.

"Early acquisition for us was something we’d been asking for quite a while because, without access to funds, we aren’t able to move into an available building and that had us very nervous," she said.

Rubin says it was music to her ears when Sound Transit staff reached out and said they would be starting the process.

"Them voting for early acquisition and purchasing property early, we’ll be able to move sooner than later," said Rubin.

Rubin says now, in addition to looking for a new home for her business this month, she will focus on Mode's upcoming annual fall scholarship Friendsgiving benefit fundraiser. It takes place November 8 to support the MMPA Accessible Arts program.

Tickets for the fundraiser are on sale now. It will feature Mode Music alumni band, "Them", Brittany Davis, and other talented staff and students.

"Just trying to get people to come together, have a good time, going to listen to stories, success stories from some of our students," she said.

As she tackles that project, and the search for a new spot for Mode Music, Rubin says at least now she knows she's not flying solo.

"Just knowing that I have that support from Sound Transit feels a whole lot better than it did, maybe even 6 months ago," said Rubin.

Rubin says if you are a small business that could be impacted by the light rail extension, make your voice heard by going to the public comment session during board meetings, and she also suggests reaching out to Sound Transit personally.

FOX 13 reached out to Sound Transit for comment and are waiting to hear back.

