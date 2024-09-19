Sound Transit faces backlash over soaring costs of West Seattle light rail

Sound Transit officials provided an update Thursday on their plans for the West Seattle Link Extension, a project that has stirred significant controversy among local residents and business owners due to soaring costs.

The proposed four-mile extension, originally estimated at $4 billion, is now projected to cost between $6 billion and $7 billion. This drastic increase has led to frustration and concern from the community.

During the meeting, residents expressed their discontent, accusing the board of grossly overspending. One resident, who initially supported the West Seattle link, voiced their disappointment.

"I did support it until I learned the facts. It is costing massive increases; it is unaffordable. The numbers are basically just not there."

Sound Transit representatives defended the cost escalations, attributing them to a surge in demand for materials and labor. They noted that when voters approved the measure in 2016, they did not anticipate the construction challenges and setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier echoed these concerns.

"Obviously this is very concerning, this very significant cost escalation and we should all be very concerned about the impact on the system as a whole."

Related article

He expressed worries about how the increased spending on this line might affect routes to the north and south, questioning whether the promised extension to Tacoma would ever materialize.

Despite the criticism, Sound Transit emphasized the potential benefits of the project. They argue that building a bridge over the Duwamish River to connect the line to SODO could reduce commute times downtown by approximately 50%.

As the planning phase of the project comes to a close, the key question remains: Will the board allow the project to advance into the design phase? The next board meeting is scheduled for early October.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

WA court orders forensic mental health review for I-5 shooting suspect

This popular Seattle restaurant, and Anthony Bourdain favorite, is closing its doors

Man killed at Federal Way apartment complex

Seattle’s Fremont Oktoberfest returns with more than 100 beers

Snohomish County sees spike in whooping cough cases

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.